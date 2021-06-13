Cancel
Las Vegas, NM

Live events on the horizon in Las Vegas

Posted by 
Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 8 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Las Vegas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Vegas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THzT6_0aT3JHTm00

Middle School Summer Camp - GLORIETA — Boulder Valley Christian Church

Glorieta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 11 NM-50, Glorieta, NM

Middle Schoolers! We are headed back to Glorieta July 10- July 14. This camp does an extraordinary job of bonding the group together, all while giving deeper teaching than our BOCO retreat. If...

Learn More

Summer Camp 2021

Glorieta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 11 NM-50, Glorieta, NM

Fuge camps are some of the most well-run camps in the United States and the Fuge Camp in Glorieta serves thousands of students each summer. The whole purpose of this camp is for students to go...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzXPZ_0aT3JHTm00

FUGE CAMP

Glorieta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Date: Jun 17, 2021 6:00 am to Jun 21, 2021 8:00 pm Location: Glorietta New Mexico, Tererro, United States FUGE CAMP

Learn More

MOVE - New Mexico

Glorieta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 11 NM-50, Glorieta, NM

Glorieta Camps, 11 New Mexico 50, Glorieta, NM 87535 US - Sunday, Jun 27, 2021 3:00 PM - Thursday, Jul 1, 2021 10:00 PM CDT

Learn More

Student M3 Camp (Glorieta)

Glorieta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 NM-50, Glorieta, NM

It is our desire that M3 camp would be a place where students would have a moment with Jesus Christ that would change their life. But we don’t want it to stop there. We hope this moment propels...

Learn More
Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas, NM
85
Followers
161
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

