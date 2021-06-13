Geneva events calendar

(GENEVA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Geneva calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Geneva:

FLXcursion Public Seminars Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 82 Seneca Street, Geneva, NY 14456

Join an all-star cast of wine experts from 1-5:00 pm for two consumer-friendly seminars exploring why Riesling is our favorite grape!

Isaiah Franchuk live at Big aLICe Brewing FLX Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

An afternoon of music with Isaiah Franchuk! Isaiah was born in Rochester, NY, to a large family of 7 brothers and 4 sisters. Isaiah started playing piano before he could walk with a musical gift...

Smith History Tour: Thursday, July 29, 2021 Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 82 Seneca St., Geneva, NY 14456

Experience a bit of Smith lore and enjoy its unique architecture and décor via a tour of the theater.

Finger Lakes Girls' Trip July 2021 Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: Finger Lakes, Finger Lakes, NY 14456

Looking for your perfect post-lockdown trip? Wondering what to do now that you're vaccinated? Join Jump & Wine on a wine trip!

Volunteer for Vino and the Beasts 2021 - Finger Lakes Area, NY Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: 623 Lerch Road, Geneva, NY 14456

Volunteer for Vino and The Beasts August 21, 2021 Volunteers Start at 8:45am Voluteers needed!!! Help with the operations of Vino and The Beasts Volunteer and receive free T-shirt, free wine/beer tastings, and enjoy the music after the event. Help needed with: water stations, obstacle supervision, registration, packet distribution, parking attendants, traffic control, etc... All assignments will be given the day of the event. Things to Bring: Umbrella (protection from sun and r