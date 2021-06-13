What’s up Big Rapids: Local events calendar

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Big Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Big Rapids area:

NEW! Beginners Basket Weaving Workshop Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 106 N Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI

$75.00 Friday, June 18 5:30 - 8:30pm & Saturday, June 19 9-11am Instructors: Roxanne Cullen & Gayle Driggers This two-session introductory basket class is intended to teach the basics of basket...

Senior Fit Time Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1619 Catherine St, Big Rapids, MI

A senior fit class geared to get those in need of a low impact routine emphasizing cardio, balance, and muscle stretching. The class will get you feeling energized and active! Bring a mat, water...

Astrology Retreat Big Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 9620 230th Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307

A chance to pull the stars down to earth, as we connect with self and other through astrology in a stunning retreat space.

Qi Gong Red Fox Market Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 112 S Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI

Qi gong is an ancient Chinese exercise/movement for equalizing of one's energy. Not too fast, not too slow, and especially not stagnant. One half hour with exercises that first help us move...

Summer Camp: Hodge Podge Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 N Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI

$100.00 June 15-17 10am - 3pm $100 Ages 7-15 This throwback camp will have your young artist creating classic camp arts and crafts. Macrame, candle making, lanyards, leather, foil etching, and...