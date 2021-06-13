Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Rapids, MI

What’s up Big Rapids: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 8 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Big Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Big Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRv6g_0aT3JFiK00

NEW! Beginners Basket Weaving Workshop

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 106 N Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI

$75.00 Friday, June 18 5:30 - 8:30pm & Saturday, June 19 9-11am Instructors: Roxanne Cullen & Gayle Driggers This two-session introductory basket class is intended to teach the basics of basket...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmr0M_0aT3JFiK00

Senior Fit Time

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1619 Catherine St, Big Rapids, MI

A senior fit class geared to get those in need of a low impact routine emphasizing cardio, balance, and muscle stretching. The class will get you feeling energized and active! Bring a mat, water...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0bX2_0aT3JFiK00

Astrology Retreat

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 9620 230th Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307

A chance to pull the stars down to earth, as we connect with self and other through astrology in a stunning retreat space.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3OSr_0aT3JFiK00

Qi Gong Red Fox Market

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 112 S Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI

Qi gong is an ancient Chinese exercise/movement for equalizing of one's energy. Not too fast, not too slow, and especially not stagnant. One half hour with exercises that first help us move...

Learn More

Summer Camp: Hodge Podge

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 N Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI

$100.00 June 15-17 10am - 3pm $100 Ages 7-15 This throwback camp will have your young artist creating classic camp arts and crafts. Macrame, candle making, lanyards, leather, foil etching, and...

Learn More
Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids, MI
68
Followers
213
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Big Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Michigan Ave#Exercise#Down To Earth#Arts And Crafts#Mi Rrb#Sun Jul 07#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astrology
News Break
Politics
Related
Big Rapids, MIPosted by
Big Rapids Daily

Sports wrap: Big Rapids

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Big Rapids sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Big Rapids sports stories like these, click here.
Big Rapids, MIPosted by
Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Always in style, this darling chalet, completely renovated since 2018, is ready for immediate occupancy. (See list of improvements) Located just inside of Highland Woods, it is centrally located to the development and most of the amenities. The lot is large, flat, and dog friendly. The open main floor has a gas fireplace, lots of room, and ample dining space, new bathroom, galley kitchen, and pretty master bedroom. The upstairs has two large bedrooms and a full bath. The basement is spotless with a newly painted and refinished floor, lots of space and storage and new mechanics. With three main floor decks, this pretty home fits many types of families, large and small. New owners don't have to do a thing. This home fits today's demand for smaller, more efficient homes. Don't wait!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Judith Browning, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwV2VzdCUyMENlbnRyYWwlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtV0NBUk1JLTIxMDEzNDk3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> A custom built home overlooking #6 at Tullymore GC and part of Canadian Lakes with all of the amenities, facilities and boat docking for your use. Everything is custom and new with hardwood, tile and some carpet floor coverings. The great room is very large with vaulted ceilings and much natural light. This is an unusual site at 2.1 acres and so the privacy at the end of the cul-de-sac is a huge plus. The floor plan is split with the master being at one end and the 3 spare rooms on the opposite. Master bedroom is huge at 20x14 and the master shower alone is almost 4x7! A slight & easy modification will allow for a formal dining area for those that desire such. A huge bonus room upstairs is nice with it's own bath and the walk-out is plumbed for a bath and ready for your finishing touches!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chip Issette, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwV2VzdCUyMENlbnRyYWwlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtV0NBUk1JLTIxMDA0NTE3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 4 commercial lots with special use permit so that you can live in the home and run business on same property. Great view of Chippewa Lake. Call for your personal tour!Also includes 5403891031000<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gary B Bailey Sr, Crossroads Realty of Michigan at 231-832-8322</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spectacular views abound from this 3 bed, 3 bath ranch across from Lost Canyon Lake in the north end of Canadian Lakes. This home is bright and sunny that will be entirely updated. Like so many this will not last long. Call for an appointment today.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Doug Vansyckle, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Big Rapids, MIPosted by
Big Rapids Daily

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Big Rapids

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Big Rapids: 1. Respiratory Therapist (RT) Travel Allied - $52.03/Hour $1873/Weekly; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $85,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 3. Inspector; 4. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,890 per week; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Solo and Team - Earn Up to 62 CPM; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,150/Week Minimum + $4,000 Sign-On; 7. Direct Support Professional; 8. Custodian / Janitor Full Time 1st Shift - URGENTLY HIRING; 9. CDL A Truck Driver; 10. CDL-A Glass Haul Truck Drivers!;