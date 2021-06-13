Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forrest City, AR

Live events Forrest City — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 8 days ago

(FORREST CITY, AR) Forrest City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Forrest City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiUmS_0aT3JDws00

Street Italian Market Festival

Proctor, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

The Experience For one weekend each May, 9th Street - in the heart of South Philadelphia - closes down traffic and a huge, multi-block festival takes over the neighborhood. It all starts with the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOqse_0aT3JDws00

MEM- Ridges at Village Creek

Wynne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4144 AR-284, Wynne, AR

Tee: Gold span (6,730 yds - Par 72) Golfers will enjoy The Ridges at Village Creek, the 27-hole, Andy Dye signature course within Village Creek State Park.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNqVk_0aT3JDws00

ConnectHER Brunch

Forrest City, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Welcome to ConnectHER Brunch! Ladies, it's time to let your hair down and gain some valuable insights into the business world. Food and drinks are on us, excluding premium food deals and exceeding...

Learn More

Delta Scholarship Golf Classic

Wynne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 4144 AR-284, Wynne, AR

Reconnect with your ag industry community this summer by joining the CSES Alumni & Friends for their annual scholarship fundraiser! Proceeds from the Delta Scholarship Golf Classic go to support...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHhlb_0aT3JDws00

Mystery Island VBS

Wynne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 999 US-64, Wynne, AR

Sun Jun 13–Tue Jun 15 AT 6 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Description Is there just one God? . . . Who is God? . . . What is God like? . . . Does God love me? . . . Can I know God? Our kids grapple with questions...

Learn More
Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City, AR
80
Followers
176
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forrest City, AR
Forrest City, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Wynne, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Ar Reconnect#The Cses Alumni Friends#Ar Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Forrest City, ARPosted by
Forrest City News Alert

House hunt Forrest City: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lots of space in this total remodel from the studs, including all new plumbing, electrical, heat and air, insulation, luxury vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures, windows, doors, appliances, water heater, all new baths, newly installed alarm system, 8 foot wood privacy fence, all in the heart of town. Woodburning fireplace. Added 2 car garage. Patio area on back of home for drinking your morning coffee or unwinding in the afternoon. This is a must see. Seller did a great job on the remodel!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Missy Jenkins, Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes at 501-825-7500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> COUNTRY PROPERTY OUTSIDE OF FORREST CITY THAT SITS ON 7.5 ACRES TO INCULDE A POND AND A GREAT VIEW. THIS HOME HAS OVER 2,000 SQ. FT WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS, AND 2 FULL BATH. VINYL PLANK FLOORS THRU OUT, OPEN DECK, STORAGE BUILDING AND A SHE SHED MAKES THIS PROPERTY PERFECT FOR EVERYONE. SELLER WILL LEAVE THE RIDING LAWN MOWER. SELLING AS IS AND WILL DO NO REPAIRS.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Linda Williams, REMAX REAL ESTATE TODAY at 870-735-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Old Cotton Gin converted into a beautiful home in 2010. Open floor plan with outstanding design, materials, and amenities. Over 4,000 square feet with 3 bedroom, bonus room, Chiefs Kitchen, balcony terrace, downstairs master bedroom. This landmark building is stunning!!! Hunter Headquarters, Wedding Venue, Resturant, Bed and Breakfast for travelers moving through Arkansas, Store, Auction house, Two Acre RV parking, too many possibilities. This Home is only 3 miles south of I40 west of Forrest City.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Eric Camp, Mossy Oak Properties Cache River Land & Farm at 501-278-5330</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 2...yes, TWO for the price of 1 AND on 2.44 +/- acres!! There is such unlimited potential here. Located close to I-40, Hwy 70 and BOPFC. Do you need a place for a lot of hunters to rest and clean up? Looking for enough space for a LARGE family? Interested in a place for some sort of business? How about a shelter, group home, housing for seasonal farm-hands? What could you do or make here??<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mark Jarrett, ABC Realty at 870-587-3095</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>