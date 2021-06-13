Live events Ionia — what’s coming up

(IONIA, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ionia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ionia:

In House Presbytery Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 430 W Main St, Ionia, MI

Do you wonder if God still speaks today? Are you in need of encouragement? You won’t want to miss this special event where god will surely speak. We will be hosting a special in house presbytery...

EUMC Presents Katy Kinard Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 4970 Potters Rd, Ionia, MI

Singer/songwriter, pianist, and guitarist Katy Kinard is a faith-driven lyricist who lives in the space between trust and doubt, simplicity and cynicism. Her influences range from the vocal and...

Forbidden Trail Ride #5 Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Ionia, MI

Your once a year opportunity to ride an additional six miles of trails at Ionia. This is a fundraiser to continue our improvements and all riders must be members of IHTA. If you haven't joined or...

Private Event Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Music event by Kevin Schaffer Music on Saturday, June 19 2021

Monster Truck Throwdown Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 317 S Dexter St, Ionia, MI

Buy 2021 Monster Truck Throwdown tickets to see the biggest truck compete live and in-person on Sat, Jul 17, 2021 7:00 pm at Ionia Fair in Ionia, MI.