Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Live events Ionia — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 8 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ionia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ionia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ejzB_0aT3JC4900

In House Presbytery

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 430 W Main St, Ionia, MI

Do you wonder if God still speaks today? Are you in need of encouragement? You won’t want to miss this special event where god will surely speak. We will be hosting a special in house presbytery...

Learn More

EUMC Presents Katy Kinard

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 4970 Potters Rd, Ionia, MI

Singer/songwriter, pianist, and guitarist Katy Kinard is a faith-driven lyricist who lives in the space between trust and doubt, simplicity and cynicism. Her influences range from the vocal and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pRnI_0aT3JC4900

Forbidden Trail Ride #5

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Ionia, MI

Your once a year opportunity to ride an additional six miles of trails at Ionia. This is a fundraiser to continue our improvements and all riders must be members of IHTA. If you haven't joined or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6b00_0aT3JC4900

Private Event

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Music event by Kevin Schaffer Music on Saturday, June 19 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPGmo_0aT3JC4900

Monster Truck Throwdown

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 317 S Dexter St, Ionia, MI

Buy 2021 Monster Truck Throwdown tickets to see the biggest truck compete live and in-person on Sat, Jul 17, 2021 7:00 pm at Ionia Fair in Ionia, MI.

Learn More
Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
41
Followers
194
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ionia, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ionia, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Ihta#Sun Jul 07#Mi Buy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related