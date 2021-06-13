Camden calendar: What's coming up
(CAMDEN, AR) Camden is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Camden area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM
Address: 4087 Smackover Hwy, Smackover, AR
Toasters and vacuum cleaners. Refrigerators and radios. What are all these new inventions? That is what some people in south Arkansas thought during the 1920s, as they saw the times changing...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 1915 W Washington St, Camden, AR
Join the Fairview Class of 90 as we celebrate our 30 Year Reunion. It will be a night of great food, music and togetherness!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Join us on the NATIVE DOG patio for Live Music w/ El Dorado's Brooks Walthall
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 133 W Washington St, Camden, AR
Wightman Harris is bringing Harrisong to the Postmasters Grill. Please join us for an evening of music and celebration of friends.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 113 S 2nd St, Hampton, AR
Use air-dry clay and button magnets to make your own refrigerator menagerie! Many colors of clay, tools, and idea cards will be available. Ages 5+.