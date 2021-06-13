Camden calendar: What's coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Some repairs are presently being done. May not be available to be shown immediately. Newer central a/c unit has been installed in the main house. The Living Room Has Hardwood Floors with Lots Of Original Windows, as does The Dining Room. Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms One Has Older Style Bathtub. Tall Ceilings, Some Doors Have Glass Panels. Kitchen Has Good Cabinets With A Pantry. In The Backyard There Is A 1156 Sq.Ft. GUEST HOUSE with Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room. Could Be Extra Income Rental Or Mother-In-Law House. Both Properties Are Being Sold As Is Where Is! If You Are Attracted To Older Historic Homes This Unique Home Is Waiting On You. <br/> Call Or Text Faith 870 818 7621. To See This Properties.

Great Neighborhood. This 3br 2ba house has new roof in October 2020. Is waiting on You. Great Home for first time buyers or down sizing. 
Call or Text Faith 870-818-7621 for Your Appt. Must have bank pre-approval or sufficient funds letter to view this beautiful new listing located on "Angel Hill"

One owner, 5-bedroom 3 full bath & 2 half baths, custom-built home, with a pond and nature view that will take your breath away, private outdoor entertaining area nestled on 11.52 acres in Louann. This property is just 25 minutes from North West Ave in El Dorado. The two-story entry welcomes you with an exquisite dining room with a butler’s pantry & first-floor office. The family room with fireplace, has a lovely view of the expansive back yard. Very large kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, island, & breakfast area, as well as a walk-in pantry, and laundry room. The sunroom off of the kitchen is everyone’s favorite room and the perfect space to curl up with a new book. This home features a downstairs Master suite with an attached bedroom that is perfect for every woman’s dream closet, nursery, or a second downstairs bedroom. The second level has 3 guest bedrooms and 2 full baths. 
3 Car Garage, Sprinkler System, New Roof, Siding, & Gutters.

Call Netasha at 870-866-9958 to see this lovely new listing.

**Custom Drapes, Hot Tub, Chandelier in main level North bedroom & 2nd level North Bedroom are Negotiable.

Large open living room with bar into kitchen and area for table. There is also a bonus room that could be a den or office with a half wall that is open to the living room. Three good sized bedrooms with nice closets and a laundry room.<br/>The front and back both have covered porches and there is a room off the kitchen that would be perfect for wintering plants or turning into a sun room. There are two large storage buildings with 3 bays each and a detached 2 car carport all on a large lot. 
Perfect for first time homebuyers because it's CHEAPER THAN RENT!
Call Faith at 870-818-7621 for your appointment today!

Home is being sold AS IS - WHERE IS!