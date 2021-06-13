Live events Clarksdale — what’s coming up

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Clarksdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarksdale:

Live at Ground Zero 9/24/21 Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 387 Delta Ave, Clarksdale, MS

Live from the world famous Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, MS on Friday September 24th!! Come on out to blues central and jam with us and get down on some great food and drinks. This place...

Lala Craig & Element 88 Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 387 Delta Ave, Clarksdale, MS

Straight from: https://divasonfire.com/lala-craig Keyboardist/singer/songwriter LaLa Craig got her start in her hometown of Oceanside, CA, performing with her family's country band at the tender...

American Blonde Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 387 Delta Ave, Clarksdale, MS

American Blonde at Ground Zero Blues Club, 387 Delta Ave., Clarksdale, MS, US 38614, Clarksdale on Sun Jul 04 2021 at 01:00 am

Coahoma Community College Summer Residential Orientation (SRO)2021 Clarksdale, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 3240 Friars Point Road, Clarksdale, MS 38614

Summer Residential Orientation (SRO)-JUMPSTART is a program designed to give Freshman and Transfer Students a head start on attending CCC.

Deep Blues Festival 2021 Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 001 Commissary Cir Rd, Clarksdale, MS

Deep Blues Festival 2021 will take place October 14-17 in Clarksdale MS. About this Event Deep Blues Festival celebrates traditional and alternative Blues. The Clarksdale, MS festival features...