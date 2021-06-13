Newberry events coming soon

(NEWBERRY, SC) Live events are lining up on the Newberry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newberry:

NAC: Summer Art Camp - Farming the Midlands Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1200 Main St, Newberry, SC

Youth Summer Camp Ages 5-7, 9am-12pm Monday-Friday, $110 Ages 8-12, 2pm-5pm Monday-Friday, $110 June 14-18 Engineering in the Low Country MC Escher, robotics, a virtual presentation of the...

Fall Holiday Open House Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1207 Caldwell Street, Newberry, SC 29108

2021 Fall Holiday Open House in Historic Downtown Newberry, SC

Karen Mills Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

Karen Mills has been a nationally touring comedian for over twenty-five years. She can be heard daily on Sirius / XM comedy channels and clips from her comedy special "Pi...

YMCA-Newberry College Family Swim, Run & Fun Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Address: 8220 Jollystreet Rd, Newberry, SC

Newberry College Triathlon and the Newberry YMCA are excited to offer the first ever Swim, Run & Fun event. This event is intended to create a fun, safe morning of friendly competition between...

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most Popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled all over the world...