Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry, FL

Perry events coming up

Posted by 
Perry News Alert
Perry News Alert
 8 days ago

(PERRY, FL) Live events are coming to Perry.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Perry area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K81rv_0aT3J7jl00

Beach Weekend

Madison, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1051 SW Old St Augustine Rd, Madison, FL

Tropical paradise, beach games, relay races, Pretty Leg Contest and beach themed arts & crafts. Saturday night features our beach music dance and karaoke party by the pool. Bring your tropical...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iX1vi_0aT3J7jl00

The Journey of Losing a Loved One by Bryant Thigpen

Madison, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Bryant Thigpen will be speaking on Finding Strength and Perseverance through the death of a loved one.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2Mh3_0aT3J7jl00

Culinary Camp: Where Food Meets Fun!

Perry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 203 Forest Park Dr, Perry, FL

Immerse yourself in the culinary world; learn the art of creating palatable dishes. From chocolates, cupcakes and desserts for the sweet tooth to a varied range of cuisines; there is a lot that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKn2C_0aT3J7jl00

SJMBC- VBS 2021

Greenville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 5905 NW Lovett Rd, Greenville, FL

Due to COVID, we were unable to host our VBS last year. We had already purchased our curriculum before out cancelation, so we are gearing up for Lifeway's Concrete & Cranes VBS!!! We have classes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpMde_0aT3J7jl00

Smokin' in the Pines BBQ Festival

Perry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

BBQ competition, music, Kid's Que, arts and crafts, food and BBQ vendors, BBQ tasting amd more.

Learn More
Perry News Alert

Perry News Alert

Perry, FL
41
Followers
195
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perry News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, FL
City
Madison, FL
City
Greenville, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Arts And Crafts#Beach Music#Dance#Sun Jun#Fl Due#Covid#Vbs#Concrete Cranes#Que#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Perry, FLPosted by
Perry News Alert

Top homes for sale in Perry

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Who doesn't love an old home with good bones? Check out this gem located close to town and all the amenities. With 3