Perry events coming up

(PERRY, FL) Live events are coming to Perry.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Perry area:

Beach Weekend Madison, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1051 SW Old St Augustine Rd, Madison, FL

Tropical paradise, beach games, relay races, Pretty Leg Contest and beach themed arts & crafts. Saturday night features our beach music dance and karaoke party by the pool. Bring your tropical...

The Journey of Losing a Loved One by Bryant Thigpen Madison, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Bryant Thigpen will be speaking on Finding Strength and Perseverance through the death of a loved one.

Culinary Camp: Where Food Meets Fun! Perry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 203 Forest Park Dr, Perry, FL

Immerse yourself in the culinary world; learn the art of creating palatable dishes. From chocolates, cupcakes and desserts for the sweet tooth to a varied range of cuisines; there is a lot that...

SJMBC- VBS 2021 Greenville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 5905 NW Lovett Rd, Greenville, FL

Due to COVID, we were unable to host our VBS last year. We had already purchased our curriculum before out cancelation, so we are gearing up for Lifeway's Concrete & Cranes VBS!!! We have classes...

Smokin' in the Pines BBQ Festival Perry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

BBQ competition, music, Kid's Que, arts and crafts, food and BBQ vendors, BBQ tasting amd more.