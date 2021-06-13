Cancel
De Soto, MO

De Soto calendar: What's coming up

De Soto Journal
 8 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO) Live events are lining up on the De Soto calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the De Soto area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owNPG_0aT3J6r200

Joe Metzka & Terry G at Villa Antonio Winery (Hillsboro, M

Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 3660 Linhorst Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Music event in Hillsboro, MO by Joe Metzka Band on Sunday, June 13 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLWhz_0aT3J6r200

Two For The Show - MargaritaBill and Monte DeClue

Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4830 Pioneer Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Celebrate Father's Day at Wild Sun Winery and Brewery. Delicious Food, wine, and beer. The best live music anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nm9EX_0aT3J6r200

1st Annual SMCI Legends Bubbles and Baseballs car wash

De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

A fundraising car wash for our Legend players to use while on their Lake of the Ozarks tournament trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IN0LA_0aT3J6r200

Great American Campout

De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 13041 MO-104, De Soto, MO

Great American Campout at Washington State Park, 13041 State Hwy. 104, DeSoto, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sat Jun 26 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mBO3_0aT3J6r200

De Soto Backyard BBQ Competition

De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1520 Clarke St, De Soto, MO

Save the Date! The 8th Annual De Soto Backyard BBQ Competition will be on Saturday, September 25th at the De Soto Elks 689. More details to come!

De Soto Journal

De Soto, MO
ABOUT

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

De Soto, MOPosted by
De Soto Journal

De Soto events coming soon

1. Eric Prewitt Duo at Wild Sun Winery and Brewery; 2. The Merseal Brothers Band-Independence Day celebration!; 3. La Chance Winery (Ficken / Harned Acoustic Group); 4. 2nd Annual De Soto Goes Pink Trivia Night; 5. Kids to Parks Weekend;