De Soto calendar: What's coming up

(DE SOTO, MO) Live events are lining up on the De Soto calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the De Soto area:

Joe Metzka & Terry G at Villa Antonio Winery (Hillsboro, M Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 3660 Linhorst Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Music event in Hillsboro, MO by Joe Metzka Band on Sunday, June 13 2021

Two For The Show - MargaritaBill and Monte DeClue Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4830 Pioneer Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Celebrate Father's Day at Wild Sun Winery and Brewery. Delicious Food, wine, and beer. The best live music anywhere.

1st Annual SMCI Legends Bubbles and Baseballs car wash De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

A fundraising car wash for our Legend players to use while on their Lake of the Ozarks tournament trip

Great American Campout De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 13041 MO-104, De Soto, MO

Great American Campout at Washington State Park, 13041 State Hwy. 104, DeSoto, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sat Jun 26 2021 at 06:00 pm

De Soto Backyard BBQ Competition De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1520 Clarke St, De Soto, MO

Save the Date! The 8th Annual De Soto Backyard BBQ Competition will be on Saturday, September 25th at the De Soto Elks 689. More details to come!