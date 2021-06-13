Mt Sterling events coming soon

(MT STERLING, KY) Live events are coming to Mt Sterling.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Sterling:

MCHS Boys Invitational Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

We are hosting the Montgomery County High School Boys Invitational.

Juneteenth Celebration Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Mt Sterling, KY

Juneteenth Celebration Basketball Tournament on Saturday with activities for ALL. Sunday will be the history event and the free Soul Food dinner.

Red River Gorge (KY) Rally 2021 Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 Stone Trace Dr, Mt Sterling, KY

Host Hotel: Ramada Inn 115 Stone Trace Drive Mt. Sterling. KY 40353 859-497-9400 Block of rooms held under the MSTA name Event Details The 2021 Kentucky MSTA Rally will be held at the Ramada Inn...

Jeffersonville Tick Town Car,Truck & Motorcycle Show Jeffersonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 225 KY-213, Jeffersonville, KY

KentuckyCruises.com exists to provide a free and easy to use advertising platform for Car Shows, Cruises and Swap Meets in the state of Kentucky.

Second Saturday Family Art Projects — GRAC Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 E Main St, Mt Sterling, KY

Come out and be creative as a family for $5!