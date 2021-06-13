Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Sterling, KY

Mt Sterling events coming soon

Posted by 
Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 8 days ago

(MT STERLING, KY) Live events are coming to Mt Sterling.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Sterling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPhRq_0aT3J5yJ00

MCHS Boys Invitational

Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

We are hosting the Montgomery County High School Boys Invitational.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMG1p_0aT3J5yJ00

Juneteenth Celebration

Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Mt Sterling, KY

Juneteenth Celebration Basketball Tournament on Saturday with activities for ALL. Sunday will be the history event and the free Soul Food dinner.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHVX7_0aT3J5yJ00

Red River Gorge (KY) Rally 2021

Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 Stone Trace Dr, Mt Sterling, KY

Host Hotel: Ramada Inn 115 Stone Trace Drive Mt. Sterling. KY 40353 859-497-9400 Block of rooms held under the MSTA name Event Details The 2021 Kentucky MSTA Rally will be held at the Ramada Inn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOgn4_0aT3J5yJ00

Jeffersonville Tick Town Car,Truck & Motorcycle Show

Jeffersonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 225 KY-213, Jeffersonville, KY

KentuckyCruises.com exists to provide a free and easy to use advertising platform for Car Shows, Cruises and Swap Meets in the state of Kentucky.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9wiK_0aT3J5yJ00

Second Saturday Family Art Projects — GRAC

Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 E Main St, Mt Sterling, KY

Come out and be creative as a family for $5!

Learn More
Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling, KY
40
Followers
201
Post
865
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Sterling Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Jeffersonville, KY
Mount Sterling, KY
Government
City
Mount Sterling, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramada Inn#Advertising#Live Events#Sun Jun#Soul Food#Sun Jul 07#Ky Host Hotel#Msta#Kentucky Msta Rally#Ky Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mount Sterling, KYPosted by
Mt Sterling Times

Thursday has sun for Mount Sterling — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOUNT STERLING, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mount Sterling. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mount Sterling, KYPosted by
Mt Sterling Times

A job on your schedule? These Mt Sterling positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Mt Sterling-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 2. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE; 3. Sales Representative / Account Executive; 4. Sales Consultant: Remote part-time; 5. Part Time Merchandise Stocking Pro; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Sales Consultant - Part Time ($20/hr training pay); 8. Sales Representative (Work From Home); 9. Sales Representative - $1500 per week; 10. Part Time Sales Associate LX;
Mount Sterling, KYPosted by
Mt Sterling Times

Start tomorrow? Mt Sterling companies hiring immediately

These companies in Mt Sterling are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 2. Licensed Insurance Agent (Remote) - Top Agents Make $150k+; 3. Sales Consultant: Remote part-time; 4. Outside Sales Representative; 5. Inside B2B Sales (Remote) $17/HR+Incentives; 6. WORK FROM HOME Customer Service Rep; 7. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 8. Remote Call Center Representative; 9. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 10. Sales Representative (Work From Home);
Mount Sterling, KYPosted by
Mt Sterling Times

Get hired! Job openings in and around Mt Sterling

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mt Sterling: 1. Driver Class A CDL Team OTR; 2. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 3. Customer Service Sales Representative; 4. Field Underwriter - FT / PT, No Cold Calls, Uncapped; 5. Cath Lab Travel Nurse RN - $3528 per week in KY; 6. Software Engineer -MariaDB; 7. Receptionist Administrative Assistant; 8. Delivery Associate DKY2 Lexington, KY (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits;