Mountain Home, ID

Live events Mountain Home — what’s coming up

Mountain Home News Watch
 8 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Live events are lining up on the Mountain Home calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountain Home:

Ashley Davis at Freedom For Fighters

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

I and my band, will be playing live music at the Freedom for Fighters Walk/Run 5K that brings awareness to PTSD and Depression. Lets come out as a community to support this great cause. I will...

16th Annual Daniel Dopps Memorial Ram PRCA Rodeo

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:45 PM

Address: 2900 NW Marathon Way, Mountain Home, ID

Come enjoy this family-friendly event in Daniel's hometown. As a memorial rodeo and a non-profit with a 501(c)3, the purpose of this rodeo is to raise money for charitable donations within the...

Free Corporate Training Course - Business Ethics & Etiquette

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Success in any industry relies on relationships, whether with co-workers, clients, suppliers, or investors. When you're well-mannered and considerate in dealing with others, you create engaging...

Mountain Home Classic - 2 Lady Best Ball

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1880 E 8th N, Mountain Home, ID

Desert Canyon Golf Course is hosting a 2 Lady Best Ball on Thursday, June 19th. The Mountain Home Classic. This is a One Day Tournament with a Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch being served immediately...

Picnic Brunch and Worship with Ashley Davis

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

I'll pick the location. I'll make and bring the brunch, while you join me in worship outside on Saturday June 26th. You'll also take a home a small gift of thanks from me and the cost is only $45...

Mountain Home, ID
With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

