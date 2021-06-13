Live events Mountain Home — what’s coming up

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Live events are lining up on the Mountain Home calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountain Home:

Ashley Davis at Freedom For Fighters Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

I and my band, will be playing live music at the Freedom for Fighters Walk/Run 5K that brings awareness to PTSD and Depression. Lets come out as a community to support this great cause. I will...

16th Annual Daniel Dopps Memorial Ram PRCA Rodeo Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:45 PM

Address: 2900 NW Marathon Way, Mountain Home, ID

Come enjoy this family-friendly event in Daniel's hometown. As a memorial rodeo and a non-profit with a 501(c)3, the purpose of this rodeo is to raise money for charitable donations within the...

Free Corporate Training Course - Business Ethics & Etiquette Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Success in any industry relies on relationships, whether with co-workers, clients, suppliers, or investors. When you're well-mannered and considerate in dealing with others, you create engaging...

Mountain Home Classic - 2 Lady Best Ball Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1880 E 8th N, Mountain Home, ID

Desert Canyon Golf Course is hosting a 2 Lady Best Ball on Thursday, June 19th. The Mountain Home Classic. This is a One Day Tournament with a Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch being served immediately...

Picnic Brunch and Worship with Ashley Davis Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

I'll pick the location. I'll make and bring the brunch, while you join me in worship outside on Saturday June 26th. You'll also take a home a small gift of thanks from me and the cost is only $45...