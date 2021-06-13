Cancel
Alexander City, AL

Alexander City events coming up

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 8 days ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Live events are coming to Alexander City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexander City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jevL_0aT3J3Cr00

4th July Music at the Creek

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 4325 AL-128, Alexander City, AL

Music and Karaoke with Rainz at Wind Creek Camping area visitors are welcome 4$ a car stop at the office and get a pass or if you already in the park come on over to the playground area in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrOL7_0aT3J3Cr00

I AM THEY em Montgomery a Benjamin Russell High School

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 225 Heard Blvd, Alexander City, AL

All the information about I AM THEY at Benjamin Russell High School on 03-07-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhNf6_0aT3J3Cr00

Help for Hurts, Habits, Hangups - Celebrate Recovery at Vertical Point

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 860 Airport Dr, Alexander City, AL

A safe place helping everyone in Alex City and surrounding areas find hope and help in dealing with life's Hurts, Habits or Hang-ups. For more information, see our page at...

Learn More

Butterfly Stroll

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 4325 AL-128, Alexander City, AL

Date: June 26 Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Location: Wind Creek Clubhouse Butterflies of all shapes, sizes, and colors are aflutter around Wind Creek State Park! Join Wind Creek interpreters to learn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7GI0_0aT3J3Cr00

Visual/Tactile Space: Deaf Quake

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Our Children's Hwy, Alexander City, AL

This event is HOSTED by DeafQuake. DeafQuake is opening for Summer 2021! Due to COVID-19, they have to limit spots. Please fill out these registration forms. The camp is open to Deaf and Hard of...

Learn More
