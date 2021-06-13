Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Rutland calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 8 days ago

(RUTLAND, VT) Live events are lining up on the Rutland calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rutland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcBnT_0aT3J2K800

Wonderfeet Young Writers' Workshop: What's Your Story?

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 11 Center St, Rutland, VT

We’re all the main characters in our own story, but the choices we make each day determine how our story goes. This workshop focuses on the basics of storytelling and will feature lots of ways to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUwaj_0aT3J2K800

Jean M. Bruce

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2 Washington St, Rutland, VT

Jean Mary Bruce, 89, died February 26, 2021 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington after a long journey with Alzheimers. She was born in Wallingford, April 22, 1931, the daughter of Frederick...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tJIN_0aT3J2K800

Meditation Group

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 16 S Main St, Rutland, VT

june, 2021 This is a repeating event june 6, 2021 5:30 pm june 20, 2021 5:30 pm MEDITATION GROUP Chaffee Art Center 16 S Main Street, RUTLAND, VT 13 jun 5:30 pm 6:00 pm MEDITATION GROUP Event...

Learn More

Junior Activists Camps

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 11 Center St, Rutland, VT

Kids can change the world starting right in their own neighborhood! This week is designed to explore the causes you are passionate about, learn about kids who are already making an impact, and...

Learn More

Little Explorers Backyard Naturalists

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 11 Center St, Rutland, VT

We’re exploring the wonders of nature all around us! We’ll be learning about Vermont’s native plants and animals, discovering what can be found in our own backyard and throughout the Green...

Learn More
Rutland News Beat

Rutland News Beat

Rutland, VT
50
Followers
207
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
City
Wallingford, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
Rutland, VT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plants And Animals#Native Plants#Sun Jun#Chaffee Art Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Meditation
Related
Rutland, VTPosted by
Rutland News Beat

Check out these homes for sale in Rutland now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Amazing opportunity to own 14 acres of private wooded land directly on the Mendon/Rutland Town border. The land has its own beautiful cut walking
Rutland, VTPosted by
Rutland News Beat

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Rutland

(RUTLAND, VT) Life in Rutland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Rutland, VTPosted by
Rutland News Beat

No experience necessary — Rutland companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Entry-Level Bindery Assistant - $15/hr to $18/hr 3. Production Worker - All Shifts Open 4. VT - OT - Springfield- $38/.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT** 5. Operator Trainees 6. General Labor / Traffic Control Flagger (Entry-Level)
Rutland, VTPosted by
Rutland News Beat

Rutland-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Base Camp at Bear Mountain is the newest development planned for building in Killington in more than a decade.  Act now to reserve the option to purchase a 3000+ square foot ski in ski out 4 bedroom 4 bath duplex townhouse with attached 2-car garage.  These townhomes will have direct ski in ski out access to and from Bear Mountain. They also will enjoy spectacular Bear Mountain ski trail views.  The ground level features an open floor plan with a welcoming entry foyer and dining/living/kitchen areas bathed in natural light.  The kitchen plan includes an island with sink and high end stainless appliances.  The living area will feature a gas fireplace, soaring ceiling, and great views.  There is an office space designated off the front entry area and a bonus room on the slope side of the space which can be used as desired by each owner.  The second floor features 4-bedrooms, two of them with en-suite baths.  Choose from one of six townhome locations being offered now.  Non-binding reservation agreements may be signed with a $10,000 refundable deposit. Permit applications are being filed. Purchase and sale contracts will be signed upon permit approval.  Call now for more information. Units 4A or 4B are available. Note: images displayed are artist renderings and are subject to change.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Heidi Bomengen, Prestige Real Estate of Killington at 802-422-3923</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This 3rd floor lock-out C unit has VIEWS of the slopes, lift, courtyard and fire pit. It SLEEPS 8 with two queen beds, one queen Murphy bed, and one queen pull out. The fully equipped kitchen overlooks the living and dining area. There are two full bathrooms, one of which has a jacuzzi tub with shower and one with a tub & shower. Conveniences include a desk for remote work, air conditioning to fully enjoy your Vermont summers, bench with cubbies at entryway and closet space to keep things tidy, owner’s locker to store equipment all year-round, and a laundry room on each floor. Ownership includes numerous benefits including membership to the Spring House, use of the outdoor pool, hot tub, owner's lounge & library, a space availability program, discounts, and more! This interval includes 3 WEEKS IN A ROW this year during the holidays! The seller is also paying your first year of taxes at closing! Don't miss out on this opportunity.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jessica Posch, Killington Pico Realty at 802-422-3600</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This 2 bedroom/1 bath home is located in a very central Rutland City neighborhood. It will make a perfect starter home, investment property or a forever home. The home has an existing accessibility ramp. Plant a garden in the back yard, walk into town or relax on the covered porch. Enjoy the ability to park in your garage. This home is being sold AS IS and won't last long at this price.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michelle Lord, Ski Country Real Estate at 800-877-5111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Exciting opportunity to own a tastefully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom flat entry ground floor condominium at The Woods! New flooring was installed in 2017. New patio off the dining area was installed in 2020. Easy access to the spa and tennis courts, located right next door. Amenities include an indoor pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, fitness center, tennis courts, cable TV, firewood and high speed cable internet. This property is being sold fully furnished and equipped.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Heidi Bomengen, Prestige Real Estate of Killington at 802-422-3923</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>