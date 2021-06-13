Rutland calendar: Coming events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Base Camp at Bear Mountain is the newest development planned for building in Killington in more than a decade. Act now to reserve the option to purchase a 3000+ square foot ski in ski out 4 bedroom 4 bath duplex townhouse with attached 2-car garage. These townhomes will have direct ski in ski out access to and from Bear Mountain. They also will enjoy spectacular Bear Mountain ski trail views. The ground level features an open floor plan with a welcoming entry foyer and dining/living/kitchen areas bathed in natural light. The kitchen plan includes an island with sink and high end stainless appliances. The living area will feature a gas fireplace, soaring ceiling, and great views. There is an office space designated off the front entry area and a bonus room on the slope side of the space which can be used as desired by each owner. The second floor features 4-bedrooms, two of them with en-suite baths. Choose from one of six townhome locations being offered now. Non-binding reservation agreements may be signed with a $10,000 refundable deposit. Permit applications are being filed. Purchase and sale contracts will be signed upon permit approval. Call now for more information. Units 4A or 4B are available. Note: images displayed are artist renderings and are subject to change.

For open house information, contact Heidi Bomengen, Prestige Real Estate of Killington at 802-422-3923

This 3rd floor lock-out C unit has VIEWS of the slopes, lift, courtyard and fire pit. It SLEEPS 8 with two queen beds, one queen Murphy bed, and one queen pull out. The fully equipped kitchen overlooks the living and dining area. There are two full bathrooms, one of which has a jacuzzi tub with shower and one with a tub & shower. Conveniences include a desk for remote work, air conditioning to fully enjoy your Vermont summers, bench with cubbies at entryway and closet space to keep things tidy, owner’s locker to store equipment all year-round, and a laundry room on each floor. Ownership includes numerous benefits including membership to the Spring House, use of the outdoor pool, hot tub, owner's lounge & library, a space availability program, discounts, and more! This interval includes 3 WEEKS IN A ROW this year during the holidays! The seller is also paying your first year of taxes at closing! Don't miss out on this opportunity.

For open house information, contact Jessica Posch, Killington Pico Realty at 802-422-3600 Plant a garden in the back yard, walk into town or relax on the covered porch. Enjoy the ability to park in your garage. This home is being sold AS IS and won't last long at this price.

For open house information, contact Michelle Lord, Ski Country Real Estate at 800-877-5111 New flooring was installed in 2017. New patio off the dining area was installed in 2020. Easy access to the spa and tennis courts, located right next door. Amenities include an indoor pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, fitness center, tennis courts, cable TV, firewood and high speed cable internet. This property is being sold fully furnished and equipped.

For open house information, contact Heidi Bomengen, Prestige Real Estate of Killington at 802-422-3923