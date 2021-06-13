Rutland calendar: Coming events
(RUTLAND, VT) Live events are lining up on the Rutland calendar.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rutland:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 11 Center St, Rutland, VT
We’re all the main characters in our own story, but the choices we make each day determine how our story goes. This workshop focuses on the basics of storytelling and will feature lots of ways to...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: 2 Washington St, Rutland, VT
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 16 S Main St, Rutland, VT
june, 2021 This is a repeating event june 6, 2021 5:30 pm june 20, 2021 5:30 pm MEDITATION GROUP Chaffee Art Center 16 S Main Street, RUTLAND, VT 13 jun 5:30 pm 6:00 pm MEDITATION GROUP Event...
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 11 Center St, Rutland, VT
Kids can change the world starting right in their own neighborhood! This week is designed to explore the causes you are passionate about, learn about kids who are already making an impact, and...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 11 Center St, Rutland, VT
We’re exploring the wonders of nature all around us! We’ll be learning about Vermont’s native plants and animals, discovering what can be found in our own backyard and throughout the Green...