Pampa events coming soon

(PAMPA, TX) Live events are coming to Pampa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pampa:

Gray County – Food Handler class Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 12125 Frederick St # C, Pampa, TX

Texas Department of State Health Services accredited food handlers program is offered here! This class is required for all foodservice employees to promote the service of safe food. The class is a...

Arsenic and Old Lace Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 Roosevelt St, Borger, TX

THE STORY: Writer and notorious marriage detractor Mortimer Brewster falls for girl-next-door Elaine Harper, and they are ready to tie the knot on Halloween. When the newlyweds return to their...

Prep Tour: West 315 Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 901 Hidden Hills Dr, Pampa, TX

Prep Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 7-19 who have achieved beginning level golf and tournament experience and offers competitive 9-hole individual stroke play competitions.

Briarwood Youth Camp (Flight Week 2021) Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1800 W Harvester Ave, Pampa, TX

The EDGE will be attending Flight Week July 18th - 23rd Mount Lebanon Baptist Camp | Cedar Hill, TX MORE THAN A CAMP While there is plenty of fun to have between REC, Tournaments, and Free time –...

OUTDOOR FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

JOIN US! You and your family are invited to an outdoor family movie night hosted by First United Methodist Church Borger. This FREE event will be featuring The Croods: The New Age plus offering a...