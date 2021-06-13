Yazoo City calendar: What's coming up

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Live events are lining up on the Yazoo City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yazoo City:

2021 YBL Jackson Sporting Clay Shoot Canton, MS

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 506 MS-43, Canton, MS

2021 YBL Sporting Clay Shoot: The event has three flights (expanded from prior years!). Sign up today!



Balloon Chase Run/Walk & Bike Ride 2021 Canton, MS

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 Soldiers Colony Rd, Canton, MS

Balloon Chase Run/Walk & Bike Ride 2021 Canton Multipurpose & Equine Center, Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS, USA - A non-competitive hot air balloon chasing great time,… - July 3, 2021

Public Contractor's Auction Canton, MS

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Auction Dates : Thursday | July 29th | 9am Location : 1813 Hwy 22 W, Canton, MS 39046...

Virtual Blue Front Cafe, Bentonia Mississippi - Ghalia Volt's One Woman Band Bentonia, MS

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Bentonia, MS

If you can't make it to the Blue Front Cafe or you want a taste of what you'll get at the festival next week, mark your calendar! It will be entertainement for your Sunday Brunch? (in USA) or your...

Handgun fundamentals for Concealed Carry – Canton, MS Canton, MS

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 133 Soldiers Colony Rd, Canton, MS

Based off of the book written by Focused Fire Training CEO Tommy Sapp, this hands-on course will teach the new shooter everything he or she needs to know before they even step foot on the range...