Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yazoo City, MS

Yazoo City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 8 days ago

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Live events are lining up on the Yazoo City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yazoo City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRAOt_0aT3Izll00

2021 YBL Jackson Sporting Clay Shoot

Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 506 MS-43, Canton, MS

2021 YBL Sporting Clay Shoot: The event has three flights (expanded from prior years!). Sign up today!\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rw5BN_0aT3Izll00

Balloon Chase Run/Walk & Bike Ride 2021

Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 Soldiers Colony Rd, Canton, MS

Balloon Chase Run/Walk & Bike Ride 2021 Canton Multipurpose & Equine Center, Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS, USA - A non-competitive hot air balloon chasing great time,… - July 3, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U4fP_0aT3Izll00

Public Contractor’s Auction

Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Auction Dates : Thursday | July 29th | 9am Location : 1813 Hwy 22 W, Canton, MS 39046...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjzzS_0aT3Izll00

Virtual Blue Front Cafe, Bentonia Mississippi - Ghalia Volt's One Woman Band

Bentonia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Bentonia, MS

If you can't make it to the Blue Front Cafe or you want a taste of what you'll get at the festival next week, mark your calendar! It will be entertainement for your Sunday Brunch? (in USA) or your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5hPT_0aT3Izll00

Handgun fundamentals for Concealed Carry – Canton, MS

Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 133 Soldiers Colony Rd, Canton, MS

Based off of the book written by Focused Fire Training CEO Tommy Sapp, this hands-on course will teach the new shooter everything he or she needs to know before they even step foot on the range...

Learn More
Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City, MS
68
Followers
177
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yazoo City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MS
City
Yazoo City, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Yazoo City, MS
Government
City
Bentonia, MS
Canton, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloon#Soldiers Colony Road#Sun Jun#The Blue Front Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Yazoo City, MSPosted by
Yazoo City Voice

Coming soon: Yazoo City events

1. Const I tution Al!ive Course; 2. Young Filmmakers Workshop; 3. The Village Book Club Meeting with Dan M. Gibson; 4. 36th Annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest; 5. The Miracles Series Paint & Studies: Luke 8: 22-25;
Yazoo City, MSPosted by
Yazoo City Voice

Tuesday has sun for Yazoo City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(YAZOO CITY, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yazoo City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!