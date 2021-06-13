Events on the Douglas calendar

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Douglas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

Los Lobos Live in Bisbee Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 99 Arizona St #73, Bisbee, AZ

For the first time ever Los Lobos, the multi-Grammy awarded Mexican-American group that sprung its roots on the music scene in 1973, will be coming to the historic Warren Ballpark in Bisbee...

Bisbee 1000 Craft Beer Festival Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Quality Hill Rd, Bisbee, AZ

The festival is held across the street from Bisbee Vogue, in the parking lot behind St. Patrick's Church .

SANTA PACHITA live at Bisbee Grand!! Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ

SANTA PACHITA live at Bisbee Grand!! at Bisbee Grand Hotel & Bar, 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, Bisbee, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 08:00 pm

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Douglas, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Douglas, AZ 85607

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Bisbee Pride Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Come join us and celebrate Pride together! ❤🧡💛💚💙💜 Stop by our table to get information about our walk!