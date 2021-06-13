Cancel
Douglas, AZ

Events on the Douglas calendar

Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 8 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Douglas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

Los Lobos Live in Bisbee

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 99 Arizona St #73, Bisbee, AZ

For the first time ever Los Lobos, the multi-Grammy awarded Mexican-American group that sprung its roots on the music scene in 1973, will be coming to the historic Warren Ballpark in Bisbee...

Bisbee 1000 Craft Beer Festival

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Quality Hill Rd, Bisbee, AZ

The festival is held across the street from Bisbee Vogue, in the parking lot behind St. Patrick's Church .

SANTA PACHITA live at Bisbee Grand!!

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ

SANTA PACHITA live at Bisbee Grand!! at Bisbee Grand Hotel & Bar, 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, Bisbee, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 08:00 pm

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Douglas, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Douglas, AZ 85607

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Bisbee Pride

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Come join us and celebrate Pride together! ❤🧡💛💚💙💜 Stop by our table to get information about our walk!

Douglas Voice

Douglas Voice

Douglas, AZ
With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

