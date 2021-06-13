Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

Coming soon: Pendleton events

Posted by 
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 8 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR) Pendleton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pendleton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MJyr_0aT3IvEr00

Level IV-Stroke Improvement (session 1)

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 1901 NW Carden Ave, Pendleton, OR

Designed for those who have completed Level 3 (or equivalent) and is ready to refine strokes and development stamina. Skills taught: endurance on freestyle and backstroke, refined breaststroke...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Omo2s_0aT3IvEr00

Celebrate America

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 108 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR

Celebrate America at Heritage Station Museum, 108 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR, US 97801, Pendleton, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 12:00 pm

Learn More

Aqua Tots 1 (Session 1) - Pendleton, OR 2021

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Address: 1901 NW Carden Ave, Pendleton, OR

Description Aqua Tots builds swimming readiness by emphasizing fun in the water. Parents and children participate in guided sessions that help children learn elementary skills. Recommended 6...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqiMy_0aT3IvEr00

Doxie Dash & Block Party (Wiener Dog Races 2021)

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 400 S Main St, Pendleton, OR

Doxie Dash & Block Party (Wiener Dog Races 2021) happening at Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon, 400 S Main St, Pendleton, OR, US 97801, Pendleton, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 04:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1cg2_0aT3IvEr00

Club Meeting

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 2220 SE Court Ave, Pendleton, OR

Join us for our Club Meeting @ 6pm, Check Facebook OR Club Newsletter for location \n

Learn More
Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
53
Followers
187
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton, OR
Government
City
Pendleton, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Live Events#Dog#Celebrate America#Heritage Station Museum#Doxie Dash Block Party#Club Meeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
Related
Pendleton, ORPosted by
Pendleton Dispatch

Ready for a change? These Pendleton jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pendleton: 1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1654.52 / Week; 2. CDL Team Drivers - Home Weekly - Earn $50k-$80k/Year + $7,500 Sign-On; 3. Lot Attendant; 4. Coronary Care Unit (CCU) Travel Nurse RN - $73.19/Hour $2635/Weekly; 5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,875 per week; 6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week; 7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,875 per week; 8. Customer Service Representative - Tom Denchel Auto Group; 9. Inside Client Service Representative, Pendleton (3725); 10. Medical Assistant;
Pendleton, ORPosted by
Pendleton Dispatch

Check out these homes on the Pendleton market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Own one of the most beautiful North Hill homes in Pendleton. This historic home, the Hamley House, sits at the end of a gated road in complete privacy above the Umatilla River with an incredible view up the river to the Blue Mountains. This home has all the charm of a century old home with gorgeous woodwork and trim throughout, yet it has been completely remodeled and updated. Floor to ceiling windows and a sunroom allow you to experience the open hillsides and river view.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrew Bryan, Oregon East Realty at 541-523-5871</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautifully Updated Farmhouse w/High End Finishes on over 10 acres w/3 Acres of Water Rights! Main level offers Office~Bedroom~ FullBth, Living/Great Rooms w/soaring ceilings~New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring~New Paint and Light Fixtures. Master is HUGE w/Ensuite, Sauna & Soak Tub. Two Add. large Rooms & Fam Hall Bth. Relax in the SunRoom on the back porch, watch your horses graze. Shop is 2300 Sq Ft w/concrete & gravel floor, 3 Stall Barn w/insulated tack room & a Detached 572 Sg ft outbuilding.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Denise Crane, RE/MAX Equity Group at 503-666-2020</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Set in the ever popular McKay neighborhood, this one level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, features updated kitchen and baths, with custom cabinets, quartz counters and new appliances. Flow from the formal dining room to the living room with picture window, and recessed lighting. Quality trims and solid wood doors enhance the decor throughout. Bathroom in the Master. Storage. You will appreciate the outside complete with underground sprinklers, storage shed and BBQ deck. Location!, Location!, Location!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matthew Vogler, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 1900 Turn of the Century Vintage Home 5 bed/2bath. Investment Rental Property! Originally built as a 2 family dwelling currently a single family. Beautiful stained glass windows, moldings, door and trim details. Main floor:2 bedrooms/1bath, family and dining rooms, kitchen with breakfast nook, mudroom with washer/dryer. Barbeque on back deck. Exterior and interior entrance to upper unit: 3 bedrooms/1 bath, kitchen. Gas furnace/hot water, 12x30 Workshop. Sold as-is. Let tenant pay the mortgage!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kimee Haguewood, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Pendleton, ORPosted by
Pendleton Dispatch

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Pendleton

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pendleton: 1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week; 2. Critical Care Travel Nurse RN - $3060 per week in OR; 3. OR - Family Birth Center Nurse - Night- $63.69 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 4. Front Desk Receptionist; 5. Housekeeping Tech; 6. Parts Associate; 7. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 8. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 9. Coronary Care Unit (CCU) Travel Nurse RN - $73.19/Hour $2635/Weekly; 10. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2660/wk) - COVID-19 Need;