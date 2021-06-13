Coming soon: Pendleton events

(PENDLETON, OR) Pendleton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pendleton area:

Level IV-Stroke Improvement (session 1) Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 1901 NW Carden Ave, Pendleton, OR

Designed for those who have completed Level 3 (or equivalent) and is ready to refine strokes and development stamina. Skills taught: endurance on freestyle and backstroke, refined breaststroke...

Celebrate America Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 108 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR

Celebrate America at Heritage Station Museum, 108 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR, US 97801, Pendleton, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 12:00 pm

Aqua Tots 1 (Session 1) - Pendleton, OR 2021 Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Address: 1901 NW Carden Ave, Pendleton, OR

Description Aqua Tots builds swimming readiness by emphasizing fun in the water. Parents and children participate in guided sessions that help children learn elementary skills. Recommended 6...

Doxie Dash & Block Party (Wiener Dog Races 2021) Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 400 S Main St, Pendleton, OR

Doxie Dash & Block Party (Wiener Dog Races 2021) happening at Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon, 400 S Main St, Pendleton, OR, US 97801, Pendleton, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 04:30 pm

Club Meeting Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 2220 SE Court Ave, Pendleton, OR

Join us for our Club Meeting @ 6pm, Check Facebook OR Club Newsletter for location

