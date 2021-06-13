Altus calendar: Coming events

(ALTUS, OK) Live events are lining up on the Altus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Altus area:

DJ Raven Cade LIVE at Halftime Sports Bar...6/18 Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Join me for GREAT times and GREAT music at the Halftime Bar! I will be giving away concert tickets to some great concerts, and playing the BEST Mix of music!

Scotch and Bourbon Tasting Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 W Broadway St, Altus, OK

Calling all scotch and bourbon aficionados and food lovers! If you enjoy scotch and bourbon, or would love to try, and are looking to discover something new, join us on June 19th! Those attending...

JD's Altus Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1104 N Spurgeon St, Altus, OK

JD's Altus at JD's Hideaway Altus, 1104 N. Spurgeon, Altus, OK, US 73521, Altus, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 08:30 pm

Jeremy Studdard Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Jeremy Studdard at 1613 E Broadway St, Altus, OK 73521-5709, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 pm

Jackson County Fair Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2801 N Main St # A, Altus, OK

The Jackson County Courthouse was built in 1910 of native granite. A noticeable feature of the structure is the artful contrast of the red granite foundation, and most remarkable is the size of...