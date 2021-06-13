Cancel
Altus, OK

Altus calendar: Coming events

Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 8 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) Live events are lining up on the Altus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Altus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkB25_0aT3IuM800

DJ Raven Cade LIVE at Halftime Sports Bar...6/18

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Join me for GREAT times and GREAT music at the Halftime Bar! I will be giving away concert tickets to some great concerts, and playing the BEST Mix of music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmyW8_0aT3IuM800

Scotch and Bourbon Tasting

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 W Broadway St, Altus, OK

Calling all scotch and bourbon aficionados and food lovers! If you enjoy scotch and bourbon, or would love to try, and are looking to discover something new, join us on June 19th! Those attending...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBVwP_0aT3IuM800

JD's Altus

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1104 N Spurgeon St, Altus, OK

JD's Altus at JD's Hideaway Altus, 1104 N. Spurgeon, Altus, OK, US 73521, Altus, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 08:30 pm

Jeremy Studdard

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Jeremy Studdard at 1613 E Broadway St, Altus, OK 73521-5709, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mFn7_0aT3IuM800

Jackson County Fair

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2801 N Main St # A, Altus, OK

The Jackson County Courthouse was built in 1910 of native granite. A noticeable feature of the structure is the artful contrast of the red granite foundation, and most remarkable is the size of...

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

