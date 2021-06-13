Payson calendar: Events coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: If your Buyer is looking for a Cabin Home in one of the Best LOCATIONS with Best VIEWS & PRIVACY but not too far from town? This checks all the boxes! You can walk down to the Lake at Green Valley park from here. Set back in between seasonal visitors with the ultimate privacy. Very Cozy inside with knotty tongue & groove wall & ceiling planks, upper main level includes Open living concept with wood burning fireplace, kitchen with Pine cabinets, center island, breakfast nook, 2 bds, 2 ba, Laundry rm, lower level has another full living area with 3rd bd, 1/2 ba & a built in bar! Outside has a wrap around deck with spectacular endless views of the rim. The yard is so charming, with flowers, trees and patio for outside dining. New AC 2016, New triple pane Windows 2019

Located on the 18th fairway of the renowned Rim Golf Club, you will discover a meticulously appointed mountain retreat that has been built to the highest of standards. Discover throughout the residence a blend of natural stone, hand-forged steel, and hardwood floors. The main level features 2 master suites and an office with built-in cabinetry. Adjacent to the stunning great room is a billiards area and bar that is inviting for entertaining. Numerous exterior landscaped areas with built-in BBQ, water feature, and in ground hot tub, encompass this retreat. This home is a MUST SEE!!!

Incredible opportunity to own in Payson's secluded Bonita Creek, just below the Rim. Just 14 miles NE of downtown Payson, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has redwood siding & sits on relatively flat lot among the tall beautiful trees. Stunning mountain views and over 1000 sq ft of redwood deck to enjoy the mountain air & watch the beautiful wild life, including elk & deer. Nearby Bonita Creek w/ walking trails runs year round! 2 air tight wood stoves will keep you warm in the cooler months. New baseboard heating just installed in family room, hallway & bedroom. 3/4 inch solid oak flooring in kitchen & living/family room. Horses are allowed. This home is being sold with the adjacent lot to the south: APN 30209016, Lot 15 on Hoot Owl Trail, Payson, AZ 85541

PRICED TO SELL!!! LOG CABIN LUXURY LIVING AT IT'S FINEST! Pioneer Log Homes has created the perfect retreat for championship golf, breathtaking 360 degree views and ultimate privacy. Enjoy ''year round'' golf with cool summer temperatures and mild winters in the tall Ponderosa pine forest. Fly into Payson's quaint airport or make the 90 minute, scenic drive from Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. Your new dream home sweeps across 2 acres, perched over the green on hole #2 of The Rim Golf Club. The home comes fully furnished and decorated, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, beautiful gourmet kitchen and natural light infusing every room. Enjoy a soak in the spa or a massage on the cabana on your expansive patio that sweeps across the entire backyard. This is not your grandpa's cabin in the woods. This is the ultimate in country club resort style living. The one of a kind charm and artistic detail will impress anyone who walks in the door! Don't miss this opportunity to be the envy of the neighborhood! Schedule a private tour with Rob Schemitsch at 602-625-6910.