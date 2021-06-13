Cancel
Payson, AZ

Payson calendar: Events coming up

Payson Post
 8 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Live events are coming to Payson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Payson:

Payson Rimstones Annual Gem and Mineral Show

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Highway 87, Mile Marker 251, Payson, AZ

The Payson Rimstones Annual Gem and Mineral Show starts on 9/17/2021. The Show ends on 9/19/2021. The Show is located at: Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Event Center, Tonto Apache Reservation Highway 87...

Mogollon Monster Mudda

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

What I love about the Mogollon Monster Mudda is that the obstacles are tough enough to challenge a competitive athlete but the camaraderie among participants

Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Payson, AZ

This is a Regional Quilt Show with an AQS Quilt Appraiser, Classes, National Teachers, Lectures, Vendor Mall, Special Exhibit and a Saturday Evening Awards Banquet. Bring a can/package of...

Northern Gila County Fair

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

Northern Gila County Fair featuring everything from farm animals to blue-ribbon pies. This year there will be live entertainment all day and through the evening, educational booths, food and fun...

2021 Kid’s Camp

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 630 Mountain Meadows Dr, Payson, AZ

From June 27-July 2, we are taking all 3rd-5th graders to Character Challenge Camp at the Mountain Meadow Ranch Bible Camp in Payson, Arizona. This is an opportunity for kids to experience an...

