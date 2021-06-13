Cancel
Sunnyside, WA

Live events coming up in Sunnyside

Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 8 days ago

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Sunnyside calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sunnyside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HvUuf_0aT3Isag00

Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo

Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 812 Wallace Way, Grandview, WA

The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo will be held in Grandview, Washington. This Grandview rodeo is held at Yakima Valley Fairgrounds. ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkEVZ_0aT3Isag00

Kids Pig Painting - Zillah

Zillah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 1404 1st Ave, Zillah, WA

Come join us and paint this lovely cow! Cost: $25 and includes all supplies to make and take this 11 x 14 canvas painting home. RSVP Required...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vv0Ro_0aT3Isag00

Nashville Nights — Perham Hall Event Center and The Chophouse Restaurant

Zillah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 705 Railroad Ave, Zillah, WA

Join us for a n evening with Nashville’s top writers performing there MEGA HITS and get and EARLY taste of the Perham Smokehouse, The Old Warehouse’s latest addition!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zGon_0aT3Isag00

Sweet as a Peach Days at Bill’s Berry Farm

Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3674 N County Line Rd, Grandview, WA

Event submitted by: Bill's Berry Farm Location: Grandview 3674 N County Line Rd, Grandview, WA 98930 NO ADMISSION FEE ACTIVITIES ARE PAY-AS-YOU-GO You really haven’t experienced summer until you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oE5Qs_0aT3Isag00

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball

Sunnyside, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1801 E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, WA

The Sunnyside (WA) varsity basketball team has a home conference game vs. West Valley (Yakima, WA) on Tuesday, June 15 @ 5:45p.

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

