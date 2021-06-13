Live events coming up in Sunnyside

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Sunnyside calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sunnyside:

Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 812 Wallace Way, Grandview, WA

The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo will be held in Grandview, Washington. This Grandview rodeo is held at Yakima Valley Fairgrounds. ...

Kids Pig Painting - Zillah Zillah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 1404 1st Ave, Zillah, WA

Come join us and paint this lovely cow! Cost: $25 and includes all supplies to make and take this 11 x 14 canvas painting home. RSVP Required...

Nashville Nights — Perham Hall Event Center and The Chophouse Restaurant Zillah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 705 Railroad Ave, Zillah, WA

Join us for a n evening with Nashville’s top writers performing there MEGA HITS and get and EARLY taste of the Perham Smokehouse, The Old Warehouse’s latest addition!

Sweet as a Peach Days at Bill’s Berry Farm Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3674 N County Line Rd, Grandview, WA

Event submitted by: Bill's Berry Farm Location: Grandview 3674 N County Line Rd, Grandview, WA 98930 NO ADMISSION FEE ACTIVITIES ARE PAY-AS-YOU-GO You really haven’t experienced summer until you...

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Sunnyside, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1801 E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, WA

The Sunnyside (WA) varsity basketball team has a home conference game vs. West Valley (Yakima, WA) on Tuesday, June 15 @ 5:45p.