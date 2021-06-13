Cancel
Uvalde, TX

Live events coming up in Uvalde

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 8 days ago

(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Uvalde:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asfA5_0aT3Irhx00

William Clark Green

Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 2 River Rd, Concan, TX

Buy William Clark Green tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Sat, Jun 19, 2021 9:00 pm at House Pasture Cattle Co in Concan, TX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEGIX_0aT3Irhx00

Metalachi

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Uvalde welcomes Metalachi for a night of heavy metal favorites set to the unique mariachi arrangements of the one and only Metalachi. About this event The Uvalde Main Street program welcomes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZXOV_0aT3Irhx00

VITA

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Uvalde, TX

The VITA -Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is under the direction of Jean Welch. So many have completed and filed their income tax returns for 2020 the VITA volunteers are modifying their...

House Pasture w/ the Bellamy Bros.

Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 2 River Rd, Concan, TX

Buy The Bellamy Brothers tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Sat, Jun 26, 2021 9:00 pm at House Pasture Cattle Co in Concan, TX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zv41p_0aT3Irhx00

Revive: A Time of Prayer

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Join us for a time of prayer. We're praying for God to revive us and our church family.

Uvalde, TX
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

House hunt Uvalde: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Recreation? Vacation? Full time living? Do it ALL right here at this exceptional 43.5 acre paradise! The custom 2BD/2BA home is shaded by a
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(UVALDE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Uvalde. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Homes for sale in Uvalde: New listings

(UVALDE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Uvalde area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Here’s the cheapest gas in Uvalde Saturday

(UVALDE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Uvalde area offering savings of $0.37 per gallon. H-E-B at 201 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2204 Milam St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

These houses are for sale in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Thirsty truck? Here's Uvalde's cheapest diesel

(UVALDE, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.31 in the greater Uvalde area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Uvalde area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.68, at H-E-B at 201 E Main St . By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at 5 Points at 2108 Garner Field Rd.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Uvalde

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Uvalde: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Hotel General Manager; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 6. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $35.72/Hour $1429/Weekly; 7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 8. TX-OT-Uvalde- $36.94 / HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 9. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 10. Travel Occupational Therapist - $922.8 / Week;
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Uvalde-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: What a charmer located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Uvalde! Built in 2018 with impeccable attention to detail, this easy to maintain, energy efficient home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with tile throughout. The living room features a gorgeous rock fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with high-end appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator,gas oven, and microwave. There are plenty of custom cabinets and a large pantry. A large butler's pantry/ utility room is conveniently located off the dining room and is equipped with an electric on demand water heater. A screened porch allows for enjoying the outdoors in any season with an additional private porch off the master bedroom. This home would be perfect for the retiree or anyone looking for easy maintenance.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kim Stary, Keller Williams Starr Realty at 830-261-1970</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNjkyNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Enjoy the majestic mountain views from the deck of this rustic hill-top cabin on 6.37 acres. The 1 Br/1 Ba cabin is equipped with electricity, a water catchment system, composting toilet, and high-speed internet for all your glamping needs. Property owners enjoy VIP access to 50 acres of common area with hiking trails, picnic areas, tent-camping sites, a spring-fed swimming hole and a scenic lake. This is the perfect place for getting away from the city and enjoying the fresh country air, peacefulness, and serenity that the hill country is so well-known for.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carrie Chisum, Solid Rock Real Estate at 830-232-4808</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzMxMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Dating back to 1950's, this three-bedroom 2 bath two story home is pretty as a picture with it's stucco siding, well appointed yard & a stunning covered porch. Fully updated beautiful tile and bamboo hard wood flooring downstairs, & ample charming sash windows binging in tons of light. Upon entering the home you will find an open living room with fire place and dining area. The kitchen boast white quartz counter tops, updated cabinets and a black granite composite farm house sink.The lower bath has a frameless glass doors & charming tile shower. A large sunroom spans the full length of the rear of the home and opens up on to a rock patio & covered pavilion. The fully fenced in yard offers covered parking & in closed storage fronts Hwy 55 is feet from the Nueces River. $175,000.00<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stacy Pannell, Pannell Real Estate at 830-597-4165</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzU2NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> A great starter home right across from the golf course! This 2016 build features a detached workshop, native landscaping and a wrap around porch. It has an open living concept with a spacious master bedroom and large closets throughout. The kitchen has a large pantry, utility room and an office/sunroom that leads to the back deck. Conveniently located within walking minutes to HEB and downtown<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lacie Huddleston, Encina Properties at 830-591-9689</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzQ0OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Get hired! Job openings in and around Uvalde

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Uvalde: 1. Hotel General Manager; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 6. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 8. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 10. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required;