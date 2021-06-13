Live events coming up in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Uvalde:

William Clark Green Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 2 River Rd, Concan, TX

Buy William Clark Green tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Sat, Jun 19, 2021 9:00 pm at House Pasture Cattle Co in Concan, TX.

Metalachi Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Uvalde welcomes Metalachi for a night of heavy metal favorites set to the unique mariachi arrangements of the one and only Metalachi. About this event The Uvalde Main Street program welcomes...

VITA Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Uvalde, TX

The VITA -Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is under the direction of Jean Welch. So many have completed and filed their income tax returns for 2020 the VITA volunteers are modifying their...

House Pasture w/ the Bellamy Bros. Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 2 River Rd, Concan, TX

Buy The Bellamy Brothers tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Sat, Jun 26, 2021 9:00 pm at House Pasture Cattle Co in Concan, TX.

Revive: A Time of Prayer Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Join us for a time of prayer. We're praying for God to revive us and our church family.