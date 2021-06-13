Mineral Wells calendar: Coming events

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Live events are coming to Mineral Wells.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mineral Wells area:

17th Annual Rotary Crazy Kicker Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come enjoy a scenic, and challenging, tour of Palo Pinto County. Five routes. Great support from Rotary Club of Mineral Wells. Register online at...

Texas Outdoor Family Leadership Training | Lake Mineral Wells State Park (Application Open Until May 21st) Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Park Rd 71, Mineral Wells, TX

The Texas Outdoor Family program provides 900+ families with a "Learn to Camp" experience in Texas State Parks each year. Could you help?

DYLAN HOFFMAN @ SMOKIN' BARREL Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 301 SE 25th Ave, Mineral Wells, TX

Dylan Hoffman will be performing an acoustic set of Country music at Smokin' Barrel on August 13th from 6-9pm! So come on by to listen to some great music and to eat some great food!

Monthly Social Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 2801 Highway 180 E, Mineral Wells, TX

Social Hour~ A opportunity to unwind, relax, and enjoy an hour or two with friends. Will be held the last Thursday of every month.

Tourism & Hospitality Council Meeting Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

The Tourism & Hospitality Council meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 1:00pm in the Chamber of Commerce Community Room. If you're interested in being a part of the council, email...