Mineral Wells, TX

Mineral Wells calendar: Coming events

Mineral Wells Journal
 8 days ago

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Live events are coming to Mineral Wells.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mineral Wells area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4kWi_0aT3IqpE00

17th Annual Rotary Crazy Kicker

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come enjoy a scenic, and challenging, tour of Palo Pinto County. Five routes. Great support from Rotary Club of Mineral Wells. Register online at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RNBW_0aT3IqpE00

Texas Outdoor Family Leadership Training | Lake Mineral Wells State Park (Application Open Until May 21st)

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Park Rd 71, Mineral Wells, TX

The Texas Outdoor Family program provides 900+ families with a "Learn to Camp" experience in Texas State Parks each year. Could you help?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GXgs_0aT3IqpE00

DYLAN HOFFMAN @ SMOKIN' BARREL

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 301 SE 25th Ave, Mineral Wells, TX

Dylan Hoffman will be performing an acoustic set of Country music at Smokin' Barrel on August 13th from 6-9pm! So come on by to listen to some great music and to eat some great food!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2K0W_0aT3IqpE00

Monthly Social

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 2801 Highway 180 E, Mineral Wells, TX

Social Hour~ A opportunity to unwind, relax, and enjoy an hour or two with friends. Will be held the last Thursday of every month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWdfq_0aT3IqpE00

Tourism & Hospitality Council Meeting

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

The Tourism & Hospitality Council meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 1:00pm in the Chamber of Commerce Community Room. If you're interested in being a part of the council, email...

ABOUT

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Mineral Wells, TXPosted by
Mineral Wells Journal

Here’s the cheapest gas in Mineral Wells Saturday

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) According to Mineral Wells gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 603 N Fm-1821. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 1101 Se First St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Mineral Wells, TXPosted by
Mineral Wells Journal

Survey of Mineral Wells diesel prices reveals $0.24 savings at cheapest station

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Mineral Wells, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Mineral Wells area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Chevron at 1101 Se First St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Murphy USA at 603 N Fm-1821.
Mineral Wells, TXPosted by
Mineral Wells Journal

These Mineral Wells companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Entry Level Warehouse 3. Delivery Driver (No Experience Needed & Flexible) 4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 5. Entry Level Warehouse General Labor 6. Building/General Labor / Construction 7. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+
Mineral Wells, TXPosted by
Mineral Wells Journal

Job alert: These jobs are open in Mineral Wells

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mineral Wells: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/27/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 2. General Dentist (1); 3. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $58.98/Hour $2123/Weekly; 4. Residential Appliance Techs Wanted - Flexible Schedule; 5. Automotive Technician; 6. Outside Sales Representative: White's Funeral Homes; 7. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 8. Proof Operator; 9. Estimator; 10. Delivery Associate DDA9 Dallas, TX (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+);