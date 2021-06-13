Cancel
Hannibal, MO

Hannibal events coming up

Posted by 
Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 8 days ago

(HANNIBAL, MO) Live events are coming to Hannibal.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hannibal area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4CMh_0aT3IpwV00

2021 Swim Lessons – Session 2

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:10 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:50 PM

Address: 1700 Pleasant St, Hannibal, MO

Join us for the 2021 Swim Lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center! Session 2: June Evening Registration Deadline: June 11, 2021 Lessons: June 14th-24th (Monday-Thursday) Time: 6:10 - 6:50PM Cost is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdBzf_0aT3IpwV00

Pat Jones at Riverside Restaurant

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Pat Jones at Riverside Restaurant is on Facebook. To connect with Pat Jones at Riverside Restaurant, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHj0t_0aT3IpwV00

The Trio live at Finn's.

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 214 N Main St, Hannibal, MO

The Trio is back for another beautiful afternoon on the patio.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0e6h_0aT3IpwV00

Infant CPR Class

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

This FREE course teaches lay rescuers to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and choking for an infant victim. Students will also learn to recognize the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Idwp_0aT3IpwV00

Laughter Has No Color Comedy

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3819 Highway MM, Hannibal, MO 63401

Featuring Neal Snyder, Rod Reyes, & Longhorn the Comedian Doors open at 7 PM, Program Starts at 8PM Must be 18 Years Old or Older to Enter

Learn More
ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

