Hannibal events coming up

(HANNIBAL, MO) Live events are coming to Hannibal.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hannibal area:

2021 Swim Lessons – Session 2 Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:10 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:50 PM

Address: 1700 Pleasant St, Hannibal, MO

Join us for the 2021 Swim Lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center! Session 2: June Evening Registration Deadline: June 11, 2021 Lessons: June 14th-24th (Monday-Thursday) Time: 6:10 - 6:50PM Cost is...

Pat Jones at Riverside Restaurant Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Pat Jones at Riverside Restaurant is on Facebook. To connect with Pat Jones at Riverside Restaurant, join Facebook today.

The Trio live at Finn's. Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 214 N Main St, Hannibal, MO

The Trio is back for another beautiful afternoon on the patio.

Infant CPR Class Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

This FREE course teaches lay rescuers to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and choking for an infant victim. Students will also learn to recognize the...

Laughter Has No Color Comedy Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3819 Highway MM, Hannibal, MO 63401

Featuring Neal Snyder, Rod Reyes, & Longhorn the Comedian Doors open at 7 PM, Program Starts at 8PM Must be 18 Years Old or Older to Enter