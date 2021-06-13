Events on the Bainbridge calendar

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Bainbridge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bainbridge:

SCHS Alumni Reunion Donalsonville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Calling ALL SCHS graduates. Come one and come all, join us for a special reunion, all years, all classes and of course, any teachers who would like to join us. STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS!

Bobby fishscale invades poat city Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

BOBBY FISHSCALE INVADES POAT CITY CASH PRIZES FOR THE BEST NEW SKOOL & OLD SKOOL WHIP ALL VENDORS,ARTISTS AND CARSHOW ENTRY CALL 334-405

City Council Meeting Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 101 S Broad St, Bainbridge, GA

Council meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and also on the first Tuesday of February, May, August, and November in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The public is...

Southern Philosophy Brewing 2 Year Anniversary Celebration - Feat. Gavin Powell & The Bootstraps Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 114 E Broughton St, Bainbridge, GA

Come celebrate Southern Philosophy's 2nd Anniversary with live music from Gavin Powell & The Bootstraps. Free Admission - Show starts at 8pm Americana, Country & Folk Music For Fans of: Chris...

The Devil Wrote Me a Letter/:Return to Sender A Thrilling Stage Play Attapulgus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 104 McGriff Avenue, (Previously Lillian E. Williams Elementary School, Attapulgus, GA 39815

This is a powerful and real life testimony of author Osunjii Yeldell ,who has decided to share her life's story of losses and achievements.