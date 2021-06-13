Events on the Bainbridge calendar
(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Bainbridge calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bainbridge:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Calling ALL SCHS graduates. Come one and come all, join us for a special reunion, all years, all classes and of course, any teachers who would like to join us. STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS!
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM
BOBBY FISHSCALE INVADES POAT CITY CASH PRIZES FOR THE BEST NEW SKOOL & OLD SKOOL WHIP ALL VENDORS,ARTISTS AND CARSHOW ENTRY CALL 334-405
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM
Address: 101 S Broad St, Bainbridge, GA
Council meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and also on the first Tuesday of February, May, August, and November in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The public is...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 114 E Broughton St, Bainbridge, GA
Come celebrate Southern Philosophy's 2nd Anniversary with live music from Gavin Powell & The Bootstraps. Free Admission - Show starts at 8pm Americana, Country & Folk Music For Fans of: Chris...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 104 McGriff Avenue, (Previously Lillian E. Williams Elementary School, Attapulgus, GA 39815
This is a powerful and real life testimony of author Osunjii Yeldell ,who has decided to share her life's story of losses and achievements.