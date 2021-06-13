Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

Events on the Bainbridge calendar

Bainbridge Digest
(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Bainbridge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bainbridge:

SCHS Alumni Reunion

Donalsonville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Calling ALL SCHS graduates. Come one and come all, join us for a special reunion, all years, all classes and of course, any teachers who would like to join us. STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS!

Bobby fishscale invades poat city

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

BOBBY FISHSCALE INVADES POAT CITY CASH PRIZES FOR THE BEST NEW SKOOL & OLD SKOOL WHIP ALL VENDORS,ARTISTS AND CARSHOW ENTRY CALL 334-405

City Council Meeting

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 101 S Broad St, Bainbridge, GA

Council meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and also on the first Tuesday of February, May, August, and November in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The public is...

Southern Philosophy Brewing 2 Year Anniversary Celebration - Feat. Gavin Powell & The Bootstraps

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 114 E Broughton St, Bainbridge, GA

Come celebrate Southern Philosophy's 2nd Anniversary with live music from Gavin Powell & The Bootstraps. Free Admission - Show starts at 8pm Americana, Country & Folk Music For Fans of: Chris...

The Devil Wrote Me a Letter/:Return to Sender A Thrilling Stage Play

Attapulgus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 104 McGriff Avenue, (Previously Lillian E. Williams Elementary School, Attapulgus, GA 39815

This is a powerful and real life testimony of author Osunjii Yeldell ,who has decided to share her life's story of losses and achievements.

ABOUT

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

