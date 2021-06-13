Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

Walterboro events coming soon

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 8 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walterboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SP9dS_0aT3InQH00

2021 Church Anniversary

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

2021 Church Anniversary at Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church, Inc., Walterboro, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sun Aug 08 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YFmy_0aT3InQH00

Relay For Life

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 S Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro, SC

Relay For Life events are life-changing cancer fundraising events that help communities across the globe fight back against cancer.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDUhP_0aT3InQH00

Calling all Wildcats! A History of Walterboro High School from 1900 -1970

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 514 E Washington St, Walterboro, SC

Walterboro High School was the preeminent school in the county for white students for most of the 20th century. We’ll take a look at the history of this iconic local school through its yearbooks ...

Learn More

2nd Sunday Power & Praise

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

Praise the Lord along with us in person or in our virtual space. Temperature checks Mask Required Social Distancing enforced ****LIMITED SEATING *** Call 843-782-3940 to reserve your seat

Learn More

SUNDAY SCHOOL!

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

Experience Sunday Morning teachings with New Classes and Guest Instructors! This will be a powerFULL hour of biblical study and Christian interaction for ages 5 and up!

Learn More
Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
96
Followers
204
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Walterboro, SC
Walterboro, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Apostolic Church#Sc Walterboro High School#Sun Jun#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Walterboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walterboro: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Remote Sales Professional (Insurance Specialist); 3. Travel Registered Nurse | Intensive Care Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,636 Per Week; 4. Travel Sonography Tech - $2,037 per week; 5. Service Delivery Lead - Data Center Operations; 6. Quality and Safety Manager; 7. General Manager in Training - Retail; 8. Audio Visual Technician; 9. Furniture Sales Associate; 10. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.;