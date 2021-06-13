Walterboro events coming soon

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walterboro:

2021 Church Anniversary Walterboro, SC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

2021 Church Anniversary at Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church, Inc., Walterboro, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sun Aug 08 2021 at 07:00 pm

Relay For Life Walterboro, SC

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 S Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro, SC

Relay For Life events are life-changing cancer fundraising events that help communities across the globe fight back against cancer.

Calling all Wildcats! A History of Walterboro High School from 1900 -1970 Walterboro, SC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 514 E Washington St, Walterboro, SC

Walterboro High School was the preeminent school in the county for white students for most of the 20th century. We’ll take a look at the history of this iconic local school through its yearbooks ...

2nd Sunday Power & Praise Walterboro, SC

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

Praise the Lord along with us in person or in our virtual space. Temperature checks Mask Required Social Distancing enforced ****LIMITED SEATING *** Call 843-782-3940 to reserve your seat

SUNDAY SCHOOL! Walterboro, SC

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

Experience Sunday Morning teachings with New Classes and Guest Instructors! This will be a powerFULL hour of biblical study and Christian interaction for ages 5 and up!