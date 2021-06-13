Lawrenceburg events coming soon

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Lawrenceburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lawrenceburg:

Valor & Villainy: A Musical Revue Lawrenceburg, TN

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2128 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN

A NIGHT OF VALOR & VILLAINY, A MUSICAL REVUE LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE The Lawrenceburg Community Theatre comes alive again after a year-long Covid hiatus with Night of Valor & Villainy, a...

AMISH AUCTION Lawrenceburg, TN

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Horses, Livestock, Farming Machinery and Equipment. Several Amish Farms in the Ethridge Tennessee area are consigning livestock and merchandise to this sale. The list is growing!

Riley Green Lawrenceburg, TN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 927 N Military Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN

Ticketstub.com has a great selection of Riley Green tickets whether your in Lawrenceburg, TN or any other place in the country. So make sure to check out our inventory and pricing before buying...

Free Small Business Consulting with Danny Coleman from TSBDC Lawrenceburg, TN

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 25 Public Square B, Lawrenceburg, TN

Thanks to the CARES Grant, Danny joined the TSBDC in July 2020 as a Small Business Specialist. He is based in Maury County where he serves Maury, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Wayne, Lawrence and Giles...

Anderson County Burgoo Festival Lawrenceburg, TN

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 4th St, Lawrenceburg, TN

Anderson County Burgoo Festival, There will be lots of burgoo, music, and entertainment, as well as vendors of all kinds. Vendors will fill all avenues of the festival with crafts, food, and other...