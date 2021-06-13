Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
River Falls, WI

What’s up River Falls: Local events calendar

Posted by 
River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 8 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) River Falls is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around River Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyxGF_0aT3Ilep00

Partner Yoga in the Vineyard

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:15 PM

Address: W8101 690th Ave, River Falls, WI

Grab your yoga mat, water bottle, friend, spouse or neighbor and join Heather from In Balance Yoga & Fitness for a 1.25-hour, all-levels partners yoga session in the vineyard and enjoy a glass of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0HML_0aT3Ilep00

Mental Health Matters: Unraveling the Hidden Causes of Anxiety, Depression

River Falls, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 224 South Main Street, River Falls, WI 54022

Mental Health Matters: Unraveling the Hidden Causes of Anxiety, Depression and PTSD

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAjFT_0aT3Ilep00

Yoga & a Pint!

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 990 Antler Ct, River Falls, WI

Sarah VanValkenburg, a Yoga Alliance Multi Style teacher, will be guiding you through an all levels yoga flow practice at Rush River Brewery! Mark your calendars for Monday evening June 28th from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wZ8f_0aT3Ilep00

Music in the Park

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: River Falls, WI

Pioneer Park, Brookings, SD South Dakota Arts Council support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GOmd_0aT3Ilep00

Oatmeal Band — The Garage

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 109 W Cedar St, River Falls, WI

Oatmeal Band happening at The Garage Bikes + Brews, Lakeland, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Learn More
River Falls News Alert

River Falls News Alert

River Falls, WI
51
Followers
199
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
River Falls, WI
Government
State
South Dakota State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
River Falls, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Ct#Calendars#Balance Yoga Fitness#Yoga Alliance Multi Style#The Department Of Tourism#Sun Jun#W Cedar St#The Garage Bikes Brews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Tuesday sun alert in River Falls — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(RIVER FALLS, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in River Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Check out these River Falls homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a spacious 2 story? This home is perfect for you! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage has a beautiful open floor plan. This Teak B boasts extra living space, a master suite with a walk-in closet, large kitchen, and main level laundry. Unfinished basement with available space for extra bedroom, full bath, and spacious family room.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Oranzo Oevering, Pinnacle Real Estate of WI, LLC at 715-243-0001</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! This incredible property could be yours. All the big stuff on the home has been professionally updated--windows/doors, exterior, decking, roof, gutters/downspouts, furnace/AC, retaining walls and more! CHECK OUT the deluxe X-tr "garage/shop/storage" -60x42 w/12ft ceilings, 220 electrical, concrete floor w/separate heated room! See supplements for more details on home/outbuilding. On 2.61 beautiful acres (approx. 3/4 acre professional prairie restoration) in a quiet neighborhood. Easy access to I94 and just a 5 minute drive to downtown Hudson/River. Home sweet Home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dawn Fossler, RE/MAX Results at 651-735-1350</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stunning walk out rambler in the convenient and desirable neighborhood of Carmichael Ridge! This beautiful home shows like a model with all the high end finishes! Boasting 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, light filled rooms, gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, relaxing sun room, deck, heated garage with epoxy flooring. The fully finished walkout lower level offers 2 bedrooms, wet bar, huge recreational area for your family to enjoy, gym room, covered patio, and plenty of storage. Come see this meticulously maintained home with elegant custom finishes and attention to detail throughout. Call to schedule your private showing!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laura Franck, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-5252</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Excellent opportunity to own this spacious townhome in fantastic Hudson location. Functional layout with dining room patio doors open to the deck off of the dining room. This 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is a great alternative to a single-family home providing a more maintenance-free option. The location is ideal as it is within walking distance to schools, and just minutes from historic downtown Hudson. Hurry as these tend to move fast!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Snyder, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

These jobs are hiring in River Falls — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these River Falls-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE; 2. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $18.25/hr!; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Convenience Store Cashiers; 5. Truck Driver; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Appointment Setters / Customer Service; 8. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal);