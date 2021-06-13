What’s up River Falls: Local events calendar

(RIVER FALLS, WI) River Falls is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around River Falls:

Partner Yoga in the Vineyard River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:15 PM

Address: W8101 690th Ave, River Falls, WI

Grab your yoga mat, water bottle, friend, spouse or neighbor and join Heather from In Balance Yoga & Fitness for a 1.25-hour, all-levels partners yoga session in the vineyard and enjoy a glass of...

Mental Health Matters: Unraveling the Hidden Causes of Anxiety, Depression River Falls, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 224 South Main Street, River Falls, WI 54022

Mental Health Matters: Unraveling the Hidden Causes of Anxiety, Depression and PTSD

Yoga & a Pint! River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 990 Antler Ct, River Falls, WI

Sarah VanValkenburg, a Yoga Alliance Multi Style teacher, will be guiding you through an all levels yoga flow practice at Rush River Brewery! Mark your calendars for Monday evening June 28th from...

Music in the Park River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: River Falls, WI

Pioneer Park, Brookings, SD South Dakota Arts Council support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts

Oatmeal Band — The Garage River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 109 W Cedar St, River Falls, WI

Oatmeal Band happening at The Garage Bikes + Brews, Lakeland, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm