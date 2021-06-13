Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Coming soon: Mattoon events

Mattoon Digest
 8 days ago

(MATTOON, IL) Live events are coming to Mattoon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mattoon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbG83_0aT3Ikm600

Mattoon Girls Summer Rec Basketball Program (Grades 6th-8th)

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1200 S 9th St, Mattoon, IL

Basketball lessons are offered to incoming 6th through 8th-grade girls at Mattoon Middle School throughout the month of June. 6th-8th grade will meet at 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. on June...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157zUp_0aT3Ikm600

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town!

Mattoon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 Broadway Avenue, #E, Mattoon, IL 61938

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Srx1k_0aT3Ikm600

Basic Life Support Class and Stop the Bleed Certification

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1600 Charleston Ave, Mattoon, IL

Eastern IL Education for Employment System is providing Free STOP […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZWI5_0aT3Ikm600

Coles County Fireworks

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 432 Airport Rd, Mattoon, IL

Annual Coles County Fireworks at the Coles County Memorial Airport, co-sponsored by City of Mattoon and the City of Charleston and graciously hosted by the Coles County Airport.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBnlP_0aT3Ikm600

Joint Replacement Class

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

We now offer this class on Fridays for people who will be undergoing joint replacement surgery at Sarah Bush Lincoln. The two-hour class includes a

Learn More
ABOUT

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

