Coming soon: Mattoon events
(MATTOON, IL) Live events are coming to Mattoon.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mattoon:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 1200 S 9th St, Mattoon, IL
Basketball lessons are offered to incoming 6th through 8th-grade girls at Mattoon Middle School throughout the month of June. 6th-8th grade will meet at 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. on June...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 700 Broadway Avenue, #E, Mattoon, IL 61938
Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 1600 Charleston Ave, Mattoon, IL
Eastern IL Education for Employment System is providing Free STOP […]
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 432 Airport Rd, Mattoon, IL
Annual Coles County Fireworks at the Coles County Memorial Airport, co-sponsored by City of Mattoon and the City of Charleston and graciously hosted by the Coles County Airport.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM
We now offer this class on Fridays for people who will be undergoing joint replacement surgery at Sarah Bush Lincoln. The two-hour class includes a