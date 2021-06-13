Coming soon: Mattoon events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Rare four bedroom available in Arcola. This tri-level features three full baths, including one in the large master on the main level which also boasts a nice walk-in closet and separate heat and air system. The main level also includes a large living room with hardwood flooring and a nicely equipped kitchen attached to a dining area. Upstairs are three generous sized bedrooms and another full bath. The lower level features another large family space and the final full bath. There is an attached 1.5 car garage and also a carport. The back yard has great space for enjoying and entertaining. No back neighbor provides additional privacy. Upgrades include replacement windows and a newer roof. Fence sold in As-Is condition. At over 2600 square feet this one is a must see.

Nicely remodeled home on corner lot near North Park and just blocks from business district and university. Interior has remodeled bath and kitchen, new flooring, paint, vinyl windows, roof and water heater. Enclosed porch on north end. This is a great starter or retirement home or a move-in ready rental.

This home is what you have been looking for! Newer ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage on 1 acre, close to town. Enjoy the privacy of a rural subdivision with the convenience of being close to Mattoon & Charleston. The full basement is partially finished and can easily be completed for additional space. Don't miss this one!

Country living at its best! This all brick ranch home located east of Arcola right off Interstate 57 sits on 1.899 acres. It features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car heated garage with plenty of extra storage, 2 living spaces and 2 sheds. With all original interior, this home has so much potential to make it your own! When you walk in the front door you'll fall in love with the large porch perfect to fit a swing or a couple of rocking chairs to enjoy the country views. The living room is combined with the dining room that leads into the open kitchen with stunning cabinets and an eating area perfect for a table. Off the kitchen is the large laundry room and a full bathroom. You'll then enter through the family room that features a beautiful brick, gas log fireplace and down the hallway you will find the master suite with a full bathroom and walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms share a full bathroom with a double sink vanity. Outback there is a 12X8 patio to sit on while the kids play in the back yard. The garage is 28X25 and is heated! 56X42 shed was built in 1978 and has a concrete floor, drain and is insulated. There is an exterior 60X40 concrete pad with drain for washing implements. The 88X50 shed was built in 2013 and has a gravel floor. A new well was installed in 2020, roof was new in 2012, Electric Radiant Heat and A/C were new in 2012 and the patio door off the family room was new in 2016. This country home has so much to offer! 