What’s up Defuniak Springs: Local events calendar

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Defuniak Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Defuniak Springs:

Conceal Carry Class Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Conceal Carry Class at DeFuniak Springs, Florida, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 08:45 am

Laura Lane Music Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 400 E Nelson Ave, Defuniak Springs, FL

Nashville recording artist and singer songwriter, Laura Lane, will be joined by Nashville producer, musician and singer songwriter, Chip Martin. You’re sure to enjoy their upbeat, acoustic set...

Meditation Circle - July Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 295 Hurley Dr, Defuniak Springs, FL

If you’re ready to unwind, leave your stressful state behind, and walk away feeling relaxed and refreshed, join our monthly meditation. Each meditation includes a special theme to help you: ·...

MOJO HAND @ GASKIN BAR Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 17493 FL-83, Defuniak Springs, FL

Music event in Florida by MoJo Hand on Saturday, June 26 2021

Planning Board Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Florida Statute 286.0105. Notices of meetings and hearings must advise that a record is required to appeal. Each board, commission, or agency of this state or of any political subdivision thereof...