Defuniak Springs, FL

What’s up Defuniak Springs: Local events calendar

Defuniak Springs Journal
 8 days ago

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Defuniak Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Defuniak Springs:

Conceal Carry Class

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Conceal Carry Class at DeFuniak Springs, Florida, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 08:45 am

Laura Lane Music

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 400 E Nelson Ave, Defuniak Springs, FL

Nashville recording artist and singer songwriter, Laura Lane, will be joined by Nashville producer, musician and singer songwriter, Chip Martin. You’re sure to enjoy their upbeat, acoustic set...

Meditation Circle - July

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 295 Hurley Dr, Defuniak Springs, FL

If you’re ready to unwind, leave your stressful state behind, and walk away feeling relaxed and refreshed, join our monthly meditation. Each meditation includes a special theme to help you: ·...

MOJO HAND @ GASKIN BAR

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 17493 FL-83, Defuniak Springs, FL

Music event in Florida by MoJo Hand on Saturday, June 26 2021

Planning Board

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Florida Statute 286.0105. Notices of meetings and hearings must advise that a record is required to appeal. Each board, commission, or agency of this state or of any political subdivision thereof...

Defuniak Springs, FL
With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Defuniak Springs, FLPosted by
Defuniak Springs Journal

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Defuniak Springs

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Defuniak Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Defuniak Springs, FLPosted by
Defuniak Springs Journal

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Defuniak Springs

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Defuniak Springs: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 2. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,877 per week; 5. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $42.42/Hour $1527/Weekly; 6. Property Manager; 7. Termite Technician Trainee; 8. Front Office Assistant; 9. Executive Legal Assistant; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits;