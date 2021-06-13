Events on the Morgan City calendar

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Live events are coming to Morgan City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morgan City:

Labor Day/ Scott Micahel Suire & Ruff N Ready Berwick, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Cypress Street, Berwick, LA

Come and have some fun for Labor Day with us! Live entertainment, BINGO, & other activities!!

Vacation Bible Camp “LIVE IN COLOR” Morgan City, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:30 AM

2021 VACATION BIBLE CAMP “Live In Color” is a VBS with an artistic and creative focus for kids 4 + Discover the wonder, joy, and COLOR of Jesus by expressing your creativity through...

Roux Lily @ Chaos in the Park Patterson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1156-1198 Main St, Patterson, LA

Shopping event by Roux Lily Boutique on Saturday, June 19 2021

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 Cotten Road, Patterson, LA 70392

Whether you support our veterans, are a veteran, or just enjoy good company on the golf course, this tournament has something for you!

Talking Stupid part 3 Comedy Show Morgan City, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 728 Myrtle Street, Morgan City, LA 70380

Real Talk Comedy Club presents... Talking Stupid part 3...An original stand up comedy show featuring professional stand up comedians.