Nogales calendar: Events coming up
(NOGALES, AZ) Live events are coming to Nogales.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 387 McKeown Ave, Patagonia, AZ
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: at Foxworth Building, moved to 250, N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ
Season: Year Round Market Hours:October, 2020 - April, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 6PM May - September, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 7PMLocation: 250 North Grand Avenue
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Nogales, AZ 85662
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 400 Naugle Ave, Patagonia, AZ
Join professional guide Laurens Halsey on a trip to the Nature Conservancy’s Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve. The Preserve is one of SE Arizona’s best-known destinations for riparian birds. Stops...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Meet at the bench outside the historic Train Depot (Patagonia\'s Town Hall) for an in-person, outdoor story and walk along the path in the town park. New story posted along StoryWalk® every other...