Nogales calendar: Events coming up

(NOGALES, AZ) Live events are coming to Nogales.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:

Al-Anon Family Group Patagonia, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 387 McKeown Ave, Patagonia, AZ

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: at Foxworth Building, moved to 250, N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ

Season: Year Round Market Hours:October, 2020 - April, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 6PM May - September, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 7PMLocation: 250 North Grand Avenue

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! 85662 | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Nogales, AZ 85662

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival: T1 Sonoita-Patagonia Specialties Patagonia, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 400 Naugle Ave, Patagonia, AZ

Join professional guide Laurens Halsey on a trip to the Nature Conservancy’s Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve. The Preserve is one of SE Arizona’s best-known destinations for riparian birds. Stops...

StoryWalk® Walking Club Patagonia, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Meet at the bench outside the historic Train Depot (Patagonia\'s Town Hall) for an in-person, outdoor story and walk along the path in the town park. New story posted along StoryWalk® every other...