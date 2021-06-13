Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nogales, AZ

Nogales calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 8 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) Live events are coming to Nogales.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnY9K_0aT3IeTk00

Al-Anon Family Group

Patagonia, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 387 McKeown Ave, Patagonia, AZ

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More

Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market

Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: at Foxworth Building, moved to 250, N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ

Season: Year Round Market Hours:October, 2020 - April, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 6PM May - September, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 7PMLocation: 250 North Grand Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9Hsn_0aT3IeTk00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

85662 | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Nogales, AZ 85662

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21smUM_0aT3IeTk00

Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival: T1 Sonoita-Patagonia Specialties

Patagonia, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 400 Naugle Ave, Patagonia, AZ

Join professional guide Laurens Halsey on a trip to the Nature Conservancy’s Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve. The Preserve is one of SE Arizona’s best-known destinations for riparian birds. Stops...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNBeH_0aT3IeTk00

StoryWalk® Walking Club

Patagonia, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Meet at the bench outside the historic Train Depot (Patagonia\'s Town Hall) for an in-person, outdoor story and walk along the path in the town park. New story posted along StoryWalk® every other...

Learn More
Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
32
Followers
206
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patagonia, AZ
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
Nogales, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Avenue#Cdc#The Nature Conservancy#Se Arizona#Train Depot#Storywalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

House-hunt Nogales: What’s on the market

(NOGALES, AZ) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Trending lifestyle headlines in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Nogales, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nogales. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(NOGALES, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nogales. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Nogales area, click here.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Single-family homes for sale in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Nogales area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave . Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Pilot at 330 N Mariposa Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Where’s the most expensive gas in Nogales?

(NOGALES, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Nogales area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Nogales

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Nogales: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Quality Inspector / Quality Control Specialist; 3. Polish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week; 5. Executive Director; 6. HVAC Maintenance Technician - $2,500 signing bonus; 7. Operations Supervisor; 8. Caregiver; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 10. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr;
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Homes for sale in Nogales: New listings

(NOGALES, AZ) Looking for a house in Nogales? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.