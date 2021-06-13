Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay City, TX

Coming soon: Bay City events

Posted by 
Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 8 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) Bay City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bay City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRDTv_0aT3Idb100

Matagorda Chapter Event October 9, 2021

Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Event in Matagorda, TX by Heroes on the Water - Matagorda Texas Chapter on Saturday, October 9 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNTZO_0aT3Idb100

J&B @ BILLY'S GRILLE & BAR

Bay City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 6655 7th St, Bay City, TX

J&B @ BILLY'S GRILLE & BAR is on Facebook. To connect with J&B @ BILLY'S GRILLE & BAR, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grWue_0aT3Idb100

Sunset Beach Yoga

Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 6420 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Join us for a 1 hour Beach Yoga Class for people of any age or fitness level. Meet near Jetty Park on the beach near the water just east of the pier. $20 per person or use your Yoga Outside punch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7yJt_0aT3Idb100

Sandcastle Fun

Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Sandcastle Fun at Matagorda Bay Nature Park, Matagorda, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 09:00 am to 10:30 am

Learn More

W1: Stingray: Cast Away - Matagorda, TX 2021

Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Future anglers discover the skills and science of fishing in the Colorado River and Matagorda Bay. Campers study food chains and water quality while fishing from a kayak in the wetlands. At the...

Learn More
Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
70
Followers
192
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Bay City, TX
Government
City
Bay City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Grille Bar#Tx Sandcastle Fun#Tx Future
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Science
News Break
Yoga
Related
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Bay City Saturday

(BAY CITY, TX) According to Bay City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas. Exxon at 3107 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4804 Ave F, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Weather Forecast For Bay City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bay City: Thursday, June 17: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 18: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, June 19: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, June 20: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms;
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Bay City station

(BAY CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on diesel in Bay City, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Bay City area went to Murphy USA at 4608 7Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.97, at Valero at 1417 7Th St, the survey found:
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Bay City

(BAY CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bay City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Friday sun alert in Bay City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BAY CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bay City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

These houses are for sale in Bay City

(BAY CITY, TX) Looking for a house in Bay City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Bay City, TXPosted by
Bay City News Beat

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bay City

(BAY CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Bay City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 2700 7Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Markham Truck Stop at 4438 Sh-35 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.