Coming soon: Bay City events

(BAY CITY, TX) Bay City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bay City:

Matagorda Chapter Event October 9, 2021 Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Event in Matagorda, TX by Heroes on the Water - Matagorda Texas Chapter on Saturday, October 9 2021

J&B @ BILLY'S GRILLE & BAR Bay City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 6655 7th St, Bay City, TX

Sunset Beach Yoga Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 6420 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Join us for a 1 hour Beach Yoga Class for people of any age or fitness level. Meet near Jetty Park on the beach near the water just east of the pier. $20 per person or use your Yoga Outside punch...

Sandcastle Fun Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Sandcastle Fun at Matagorda Bay Nature Park, Matagorda, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 09:00 am to 10:30 am

W1: Stingray: Cast Away - Matagorda, TX 2021 Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Future anglers discover the skills and science of fishing in the Colorado River and Matagorda Bay. Campers study food chains and water quality while fishing from a kayak in the wetlands. At the...