Sikeston calendar: What's coming up

(SIKESTON, MO) Sikeston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sikeston:

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Industrial Dr, Sikeston, MO

Celebrate the US in Sikeston-Miner, "The City of Flags." Special activities include a youth fishing derby and a fantastic fireworks display.

Sports Crusaders Basketball Camp 2021 Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Ables Rd, Sikeston, MO

Sports Crusaders Basketball camp is a high energy week long basketball camp led by a trained team of college athletes with the focus of ministering to children. This will be the 9'th year...

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1220 N Ingram Rd, Sikeston, MO

The All-Inclusive Chute Club is a private, air-conditioned area of the Rodeo open to adults 21+. Purchase includes general admission and an In the Dirt Band Open bar compliments of Anheuser-Busch...

2021 Build My Future Southeast Missouri Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Main St, Sikeston, MO

We are excited to announce that Build My Future is coming to Sikeston, Missouri on October 6, 2021! Interested in getting involved? Contact Charlyce Ruth with the AGC of Missouri (417.425.3390 or...

Dr. Fever & The Venus Flytrap at The 2021 Downtown Sikeston Wine Festival Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 105 E Center St, Sikeston, MO

Join us Saturday, September 11th, 2021, from 6-10pm on Center St. in Historic Downtown Sikeston for the Fall In Love With Downtown Sikeston Wine Festival. This is an outdoor event bringing...