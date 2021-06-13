Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sikeston, MO

Sikeston calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 8 days ago

(SIKESTON, MO) Sikeston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sikeston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMZh1_0aT3IciI00

Fishin', Fireworks, Flags, & Fun!

Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Industrial Dr, Sikeston, MO

Celebrate the US in Sikeston-Miner, "The City of Flags." Special activities include a youth fishing derby and a fantastic fireworks display.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ls2M_0aT3IciI00

Sports Crusaders Basketball Camp 2021

Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Ables Rd, Sikeston, MO

Sports Crusaders Basketball camp is a high energy week long basketball camp led by a trained team of college athletes with the focus of ministering to children. This will be the 9'th year...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5xH9_0aT3IciI00

All-Inclusive Chute Club - Thursday (Ages 21+ Only)

Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1220 N Ingram Rd, Sikeston, MO

The All-Inclusive Chute Club is a private, air-conditioned area of the Rodeo open to adults 21+. Purchase includes general admission and an In the Dirt Band Open bar compliments of Anheuser-Busch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTDZc_0aT3IciI00

2021 Build My Future Southeast Missouri

Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Main St, Sikeston, MO

We are excited to announce that Build My Future is coming to Sikeston, Missouri on October 6, 2021! Interested in getting involved? Contact Charlyce Ruth with the AGC of Missouri (417.425.3390 or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLuTQ_0aT3IciI00

Dr. Fever & The Venus Flytrap at The 2021 Downtown Sikeston Wine Festival

Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 105 E Center St, Sikeston, MO

Join us Saturday, September 11th, 2021, from 6-10pm on Center St. in Historic Downtown Sikeston for the Fall In Love With Downtown Sikeston Wine Festival. This is an outdoor event bringing...

Learn More
Sikeston Updates

Sikeston Updates

Sikeston, MO
124
Followers
197
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sikeston, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Sikeston, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Wine Festival#Sun Jun#Mo Celebrate#Anheuser Busch#Mo Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sikeston, MOPosted by
Sikeston Updates

Job alert: These jobs are open in Sikeston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sikeston: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. RN - Med Surg; 3. Communications Technician; 4. Travel CT Tech - $1,875 per week; 5. Material Planner; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive; 7. Materials Ordering Coordinator; 8. Welder Fabricator; 9. Occupational Therapy Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available;
Sikeston, MOPosted by
Sikeston Updates

Monday has sun for Sikeston — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SIKESTON, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sikeston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!