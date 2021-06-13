Radford calendar: Events coming up

(RADFORD, VA) Radford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Radford:

The River Company Brewery Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 6633 Viscoe Rd, Radford, VA

2021-06-25 June, - The River Company Restaurant and Brewery - Radford - US - Beer menu: http://therivercompanyrestaurant.com/Food menu: http://therivercompanyrestaurant.com/page_id=8 ...

TOUR OF DESTRUCTION - MOTOR MILE SPEEDWAY Radford, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 6749 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn, VA 24141

A NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY! SCHOOL BUS RACING, DEMOLITION DERBY AND MONSTER TRUCK ACTIONS, DON'T MISS IT!

Sternstunden der Travestie - Kiel Radford, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Address: Zum Brook 3, 24143 Kiel

Ob Mann oder Frau - Die Antwort lautet - JA! Sternstunden der Travestie

St. Albans Sanatorium Ghost Hunt Booth Brothers Attached Tour. Radford, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 6248 University Park Drive, Radford, VA 24141

INVESTIGATE ST. ALBANS WITH THE BOOTH BROTHERS. WITNESS THE ATTACHED LIVE - Q&A WITH THE FILMMAKERS. SEE IN PERSON THE HAUNTED OBJECTS.

Lily Comer Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 2nd St, Radford, VA

Lily Comer brings her country blend to the Long Way stage.