Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radford, VA

Radford calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 8 days ago

(RADFORD, VA) Radford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Radford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8SNc_0aT3IbpZ00

The River Company Brewery

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 6633 Viscoe Rd, Radford, VA

2021-06-25 June, - The River Company Restaurant and Brewery - Radford - US - Beer menu: http://therivercompanyrestaurant.com/Food menu: http://therivercompanyrestaurant.com/page_id=8 ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FORQ_0aT3IbpZ00

TOUR OF DESTRUCTION - MOTOR MILE SPEEDWAY

Radford, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 6749 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn, VA 24141

A NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY! SCHOOL BUS RACING, DEMOLITION DERBY AND MONSTER TRUCK ACTIONS, DON'T MISS IT!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gV7XP_0aT3IbpZ00

Sternstunden der Travestie - Kiel

Radford, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Address: Zum Brook 3, 24143 Kiel

Ob Mann oder Frau - Die Antwort lautet - JA! Sternstunden der Travestie

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dslyl_0aT3IbpZ00

St. Albans Sanatorium Ghost Hunt Booth Brothers Attached Tour.

Radford, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 6248 University Park Drive, Radford, VA 24141

INVESTIGATE ST. ALBANS WITH THE BOOTH BROTHERS. WITNESS THE ATTACHED LIVE - Q&A WITH THE FILMMAKERS. SEE IN PERSON THE HAUNTED OBJECTS.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nx7L_0aT3IbpZ00

Lily Comer

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 2nd St, Radford, VA

Lily Comer brings her country blend to the Long Way stage.

Learn More
Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
74
Followers
194
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairlawn, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Radford, VA
Government
City
Radford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolition Derby#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

These houses are for sale in Radford

(RADFORD, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Radford area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

House hunt Radford: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This exquisite move-in-ready home is 100% custom, and has been meticulously finished to the highest standard! New Roof-Siding-HVAC(including duct,Air handler,& Heat Pump)-plumbing/Electrical-custom lighting throughout
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Radford gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.17 per gallon

(RADFORD, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Radford, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas. Speedway at 7455 Lee Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3410 Peppers Ferry Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in Radford?

(RADFORD, VA) According to Radford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Pure at 7447 Lee Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Radford

(RADFORD, VA) If you’re on the market for a home in Radford, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Radford

Check out these Radford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part-Time & Full-Time work from home. Perfect Sales Job!; 2. Delivery Service Representative (4279) needed in Pearisburg - VA - $16.00 to $20.00 per hour; 3. Production Worker (No interview); 4. Retail Sales Associate $13.00/hr.; 5. Housekeeper- Bolling Wilson Hotel; 6. Bariatric Surgeon Needed in Wytheville, VA Part-Time - $120K - $220K / Year + Benefits; 7. Shift Supervisor; 8. company drivers Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 9. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr; 10. Recovery Support Specialist;
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Check out these homes on the Radford market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Under Construction. Call Listing Agent to show!! Use caution when on site. Open floor plan. 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with large yard. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeannette Boyd, Page & Assoc. Real Estate at 540-392-9505</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV3JTIwUml2ZXIlMjBWYWxsZXklMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTlJWTUxTVkEtNDExNTU2JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> This wonderful home features over 3,500 sq. ft. of beautifully maintained living area, 3/4" oak hardwood floors on main level, ceramic tile in laundry and all 4 full baths, and new carpet throughout the rest of the house. Granite countertops and SS appliances in kitchen. Large stone patio behind house with adjacent fire pit. Zoned HVAC with gas heat and central air. Superb neighborhood with easy access to golf course and river views. Conveniently located between Virginia Tech and Radford University.<p><strong>For open house information, contact William Bondurant, Bondurant Realty Corp. at 540-639-9672</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Wood floors, Open front porch, paved drive. chain link fence does not stay. Hand dug well needs replacing estimate to drill new well $3-5,000. Being sold “As Is”. Property zoned A-1<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Vaughn, Vaughn Real Estate at 276-656-3999</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWFydGluc3ZpbGxlJTJDJTIwSGVucnklMkMlMjBQYXRyaWNrJTIwQ291bnRpZXMlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUhQQ0FSLTEzNTEzMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Move in ready, conveniently located brick ranch in the Mockingbird Hill subdivision in Christiansburg! The main level of this home features the master bedroom and 2 additional nice sized bedrooms, an open kitchen with new laminate flooring and abundant cabinet space, and a dining room with a wood burning fireplace. The home has been freshly painted throughout, and boasts large windows to let in plenty of natural light. The finished basement has been updated with new flooring and is perfect for an additional family room or game room, with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom as well. Close to I-81 and downtown Christiansburg, shopping and dining!<p><strong>For open house information, contact FRANK KREGLOE, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY ROANOKE at 540-208-6102</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Radford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Radford: 1. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Amazing Mentorship/Training!; 2. Progressive Care Unity (PCU) Travel Nurse RN - $60.92/Hour $2193/Weekly; 3. Insurance Broker Part Time - No Experience Needed; 4. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 5. Restaurant Manager - Excellent Benefits Package; 6. Logistics Technician II; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 8. CDL A OTR Truck Driver - Average Up to $75,000/yr - $5,000 Sign On Bonus; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $215,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits;
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

No experience necessary — Radford companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Insurance Broker Part Time - No Experience Needed 2. Virtual - Virtual - Virtual - Entry Sales Position $65K-$115K - Training Provided 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 75,000k+ 4. Entry Level Construction Laborers ($10-$13) 5. Sales Representative / Customer Service 6. Class A Truck Driver 7. Production Assembler 8. Entry Level Sales/Management - Healthcare Recruiter 9. Manager Trainee