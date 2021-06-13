Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susanville, CA

Coming soon: Susanville events

Posted by 
Susanville Daily
Susanville Daily
 8 days ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Susanville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Susanville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFenR_0aT3IY8G00

Bear Growl Gravel Grinder

Greenville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Have you lost your gravel groove? Come and get it back with us at the Bear Growl Gravel Grinder, B3G, where we believe in three things: Gears, Beers, and Bears! Start your summer of right by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6gjo_0aT3IY8G00

PAR Board of Directors Meeting

Chester, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

« All Events PAR Board of Directors Meeting October 21 @ 10:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPwGi_0aT3IY8G00

Stage 4: Walking with the Unknown: Finding Center in a World of Change

Blairsden Graeagle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Sierra Nevada's Mohawk Valley, Graeagle, CA 96103

We believe that the most advanced practice of leadership, is not knowing, being entirely open to what is unseen, emergent,  and beyond.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KIoW_0aT3IY8G00

Bluegrass Jam Camp

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Susanville, CA

17 songs, just 4 chords and SLOW tempos. This video will help you prepare for your first jam class.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paHPH_0aT3IY8G00

11th Annual Susanville Bluegrass Festival

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 195 Russell Ave, Susanville, CA

The 11th annual Susanville Bluegrass Festival is sure to bring life to the Lassen County Fairgrounds June 25 through June 27. This year, the festival hosts a free “Locals Night” of Bluegrass & BBQ...

Learn More
Susanville Daily

Susanville Daily

Susanville, CA
47
Followers
172
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
Local
California Government
Susanville, CA
Government
City
Graeagle, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Live Events#Sun Jul 07#Sun Oct 10#Sierra Nevada#Sun Jun#Bluegrass Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Susanville, CAPosted by
Susanville Daily

Your Susanville lifestyle news

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Susanville, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Susanville area, click here.
Susanville, CAPosted by
Susanville Daily

Sun forecast for Susanville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SUSANVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Susanville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Susanville, CAPosted by
Susanville Daily

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Susanville

(SUSANVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Susanville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.