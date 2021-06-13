Coming soon: Susanville events

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Susanville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Susanville:

Bear Growl Gravel Grinder Greenville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Have you lost your gravel groove? Come and get it back with us at the Bear Growl Gravel Grinder, B3G, where we believe in three things: Gears, Beers, and Bears! Start your summer of right by...

PAR Board of Directors Meeting Chester, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

« All Events PAR Board of Directors Meeting October 21 @ 10:00 am

Stage 4: Walking with the Unknown: Finding Center in a World of Change Blairsden Graeagle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Sierra Nevada's Mohawk Valley, Graeagle, CA 96103

We believe that the most advanced practice of leadership, is not knowing, being entirely open to what is unseen, emergent, and beyond.

Bluegrass Jam Camp Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Susanville, CA

17 songs, just 4 chords and SLOW tempos. This video will help you prepare for your first jam class.

11th Annual Susanville Bluegrass Festival Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 195 Russell Ave, Susanville, CA

The 11th annual Susanville Bluegrass Festival is sure to bring life to the Lassen County Fairgrounds June 25 through June 27. This year, the festival hosts a free “Locals Night” of Bluegrass & BBQ...