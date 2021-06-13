Cancel
Buffalo, MN

Events on the Buffalo calendar

Posted by 
Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 8 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXsBy_0aT3IXFX00

Rigs & Pigs Backyard BBQ Cook-Off

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Bring your family out for a fun filled day of CARS, BBQ & MORE! Celebrate Father's Day with us! TROPHIES 1-10 BEST IN SHOW $15 car show fee (includes rib kit) Voted on by public. Time: 1...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWOmj_0aT3IXFX00

Buffalo Graduation Party

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Buffalo Graduation Party is on Facebook. To connect with Buffalo Graduation Party, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGhVq_0aT3IXFX00

Memorial Butterfly Release

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 310 Lake Blvd S, Buffalo, MN

Gather your family and join us at Park View or Lake Ridge Care Center to celebrate the life of a loved one with a memorial butterfly release. The Butterfly Release is a way to remember and honor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLubH_0aT3IXFX00

Student Ministry Parent Meeting

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Address: 2051 50th St NE, Buffalo, MN

Join us after the Sunday morning worship service for a brief parent meeting for student ministry. We will cover the plans for this summer and next fall! If you have students in 6th-12th grade...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gO7y_0aT3IXFX00

Things You Need to Talk About, But Don’t Want To

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1300 MN-25, Buffalo, MN

The Community Health Foundation of Wright County and Lakeside Oasis are sponsoring a special presentation about “Things You Need to Talk About, But Don’t Want To.” This program is for people of...

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

