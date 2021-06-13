Pikeville calendar: Coming events

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Pikeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pikeville:

County Wide Pikeville, KY

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

County Wide at 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY 41501-1144, United States on Fri Jul 02 2021 at 07:00 pm

Uncaged: The Untold Stories From The Cast Of Tiger King Pikeville, KY

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY

The Appalachian Wireless Arena presents Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King Sunday, November 21, 2021. Come and hear the rest of the story from the cast of the wildly popular...

KY Respite Care Training-Pikeville — Orphan Care Alliance Pikeville, KY

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville, KY

Register here to complete the training to become a licensed respite care provider for foster care parents in the state of Kentucky. The training will take place at Cornerstone Christian Church...

Hoptoberfest Pikeville, KY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY

Come and enjoy Pikeville Kentucky’s annual craft beer festival, Hoptoberfest! Scheduled for October 2, 2021, you will enjoy a large selection of craft beers from around the globe. Lots of beers...

Fazoli's of Pikeville – Ribbon Cutting & VIP Event Pikeville, KY

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 1302 S Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY

Join us as we celebrate the opening of Fazoli’s in Pikeville, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and VIP event to be held at 4:30 pm, Monday, June 14. Public Opening June 16 at 10:30 am. Connect with...