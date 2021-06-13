Pikeville calendar: Coming events
(PIKEVILLE, KY) Pikeville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pikeville:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
County Wide at 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY 41501-1144, United States on Fri Jul 02 2021 at 07:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY
The Appalachian Wireless Arena presents Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King Sunday, November 21, 2021. Come and hear the rest of the story from the cast of the wildly popular...
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 222 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville, KY
Register here to complete the training to become a licensed respite care provider for foster care parents in the state of Kentucky. The training will take place at Cornerstone Christian Church...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY
Come and enjoy Pikeville Kentucky’s annual craft beer festival, Hoptoberfest! Scheduled for October 2, 2021, you will enjoy a large selection of craft beers from around the globe. Lots of beers...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM
Address: 1302 S Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY
Join us as we celebrate the opening of Fazoli’s in Pikeville, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and VIP event to be held at 4:30 pm, Monday, June 14. Public Opening June 16 at 10:30 am. Connect with...