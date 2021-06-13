What’s up Elko: Local events calendar

(ELKO, NV) Elko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elko:

11th Annual Elko Beer Festival Halleck, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1405 Idaho St, Halleck, NV

The 11th Annual Elko Beer Festival will be on Saturday, June 19th, starting at 5 PM. Join the Chamber for one of our most anticipated annual events. We will have over 70 beer samples to...

Truckee Wolverines at Spring Creek Spartans Spring Creek, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 14550 Lamoille Hwy, Spring Creek, NV

The Wolverines make the very long bus trip to Spring Creek, NV, south of Elko, to face the Spartans. JV kicks off at 4:30 pm. Varsity kicks off at 7:00 pm. Catch all the action LIVE, on local...

Lamoille Farmer's Market — Lotspeich Family Farm Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Lamoille, NV

Take the scenic drive out to the Lamoille Schoolhouse and join us for this month’s Lamoille Farmer’s Market! As always, we’ll have a great selection of fresh, seasonal produce and you can...

Half Marathon Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

span Upcoming Half Marathons within 25 miles of Lamoille, NV Elko, NV Nevada Marathon/Relay & Lamoille Canyon Half Marathon

Brough Ranch at the Elko Farmers Market Halleck, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 1405 Idaho St, Halleck, NV

Come one and all! We are going to be coming to the Elko Farmers markets 2,3, & 4 th Saturdays at Sherman Station in Elko, Nevada 14th and Idaho street. Come get your Brough Ranch Beef and Brough...