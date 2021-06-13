Cancel
Elko, NV

What’s up Elko: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Elko Updates
 8 days ago

(ELKO, NV) Elko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elko:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3wZz_0aT3IUbM00

11th Annual Elko Beer Festival

Halleck, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1405 Idaho St, Halleck, NV

The 11th Annual Elko Beer Festival will be on Saturday, June 19th, starting at 5 PM. Join the Chamber for one of our most anticipated annual events. We will have over 70 beer samples to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zD1CR_0aT3IUbM00

Truckee Wolverines at Spring Creek Spartans

Spring Creek, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 14550 Lamoille Hwy, Spring Creek, NV

The Wolverines make the very long bus trip to Spring Creek, NV, south of Elko, to face the Spartans. JV kicks off at 4:30 pm. Varsity kicks off at 7:00 pm. Catch all the action LIVE, on local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U830P_0aT3IUbM00

Lamoille Farmer's Market — Lotspeich Family Farm

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Lamoille, NV

Take the scenic drive out to the Lamoille Schoolhouse and join us for this month’s Lamoille Farmer’s Market! As always, we’ll have a great selection of fresh, seasonal produce and you can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8fPU_0aT3IUbM00

Half Marathon

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

span Upcoming Half Marathons within 25 miles of Lamoille, NV Elko, NV Nevada Marathon/Relay & Lamoille Canyon Half Marathon

Brough Ranch at the Elko Farmers Market

Halleck, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 1405 Idaho St, Halleck, NV

Come one and all! We are going to be coming to the Elko Farmers markets 2,3, & 4 th Saturdays at Sherman Station in Elko, Nevada 14th and Idaho street. Come get your Brough Ranch Beef and Brough...

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
62
Followers
214
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Spring Creek, NV
Nevada State
Halleck, NV
Elko, NV
Idaho State
Elko, NV
Nevada Government
Elko, NVPosted by
Your Elko lifestyle news

(ELKO, NV) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Elko, NVPosted by
What's up: Leading stories in Elko

(ELKO, NV) The news in Elko never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Elko area, click here.
Elko, NVPosted by
Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(ELKO, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Elko, NVPosted by
Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Elko

(ELKO, NV) Elko-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Elko, NVPosted by
Townhomes of Elko: See what’s on the market

(ELKO, NV) If you’re on the market for a home in Elko, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Elko, NVPosted by
Trending lifestyle headlines in Elko

(ELKO, NV) Life in Elko has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Elko area, click here.
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko gas at $3.34 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ELKO, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Elko, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 1111 Idaho Street. Regular there was listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Chevron at 2175 Idaho St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko events coming up

1. MSHA Surface New Miner – Day 2; 2. Ruby Mountain Timberline Trail 50M Relay/Ultra or Half; 3. SCA Freedom Festival; 4. Youth Summer Camp; 5. Elko Art in the Park;
Elko, NVPosted by
Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Elko

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Elko: 1. Travel Registered Nurse | Intensive Care Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,636 Per Week; 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 3. Home Center Assembler; 4. LICENSED CLINICAL SOCIAL WORKER; 5. Diesel Mechanic; 6. Hydraulic/Heavy Equipment Maintenance Technician; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 8. New Rate Increase - Team Owner Operators - Class A CDL; 9. Regional CDL Class A Drivers - Increased Pay!; 10. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!;
Elko, NVPosted by
Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Elko

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Elko: 1. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 3. Travel Registered Nurse | Intensive Care Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,636 Per Week; 4. LICENSED CLINICAL SOCIAL WORKER; 5. Diesel Mechanic; 6. Utility Locator; 7. Mechanical Milllwright; 8. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,505 Per Week; 9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo and Team Positions + $10,000 Sign-On Bonus; 10. ADVANCED PRACTICE REGISTERED NURSE ( APRN );
Elko, NVPosted by
House hunt Elko: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This home needs lots of TLC but is very livable. Open living room/ dining. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. This home has mature bushes in bloom and could be once again beautifully landscaped with the new buyers attention to detail. The automatic sprinklers water a nice green lawn. The location and size of the lot make this a great purchase for the buyer looking for an affordable purchase. This home needs lots of TLC but is very livable. Open living room/ dining. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. This home has mature bushes in bloom and could be once again beautifully landscaped with the new buyers attention to detail. The automatic sprinklers water a nice green lawn. The location and size of the lot make this a great purchase for the buyer looking for an affordable purchase. Seller will look AT ALL OFFERS Inside, enjoy the upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, loads of storage throughout, master suite with double closets and more! Inside, enjoy the upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, loads of storage throughout, master suite with double closets and more! This property won't last long, so put it on your list today! Spacious living room features pellet stove, surround sound, vaulted ceilings and L shaped raised bar for high topped stools and a book shelf.Kitchen features over sized center granite center island with wine fridge, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, and built in microwave and oven. Dining area off of the kitchen. Family room ideal for a man cave, theatre room, YOU CHOOSE!. The master bedroom is spacious with walk in closet just beyond bathroom. The master bath features separate his and hers sinks with large vanity, over sized tiled walk in shower, and a separate soaker tub. 3 spacious rooms all with walk in closets rest on the other side of the home. Deep 3 car garage. Newly landscaped front and back yard. Back yard is fully fenced for pets. Enjoy the surround sound outside on the large covered back patio. Currently on propane but recently plumbed for natural gas. New owner just needs to convert units and set up service. Fiber optics now available for internet new owner to hook this up. Sellers will be viewing offers 6/5. Submit by 10:00 a.m.6/5. Beautiful family home with mature trees and landscaping with privacy fence in a well established neighborhood. Steps away from elementary school. Tons of nearby shopping and places to eat. Gardeners paradise with four raised garden beds and automatic sprinkler system for both yards. Huge treks deck for entertaining and parties with dry storage underneath. Toy parking in back through double gates. Large storage shed/workshop. Unfinished basement with endless potential. Recently updated kitchen appliances, cooling and central heating replaced (2015), recently replaced roof (2015). Gorgeous view of school orchard behind property from deck. Sellers are requesting a 60 day close. Don't miss out. Gardeners paradise with four raised garden beds and automatic sprinkler system for both yards. Huge treks deck for entertaining and parties with dry storage underneath. Toy parking in back through double gates. Large storage shed/workshop. Unfinished basement with endless potential. Recently updated kitchen appliances, cooling and central heating replaced (2015), recently replaced roof (2015). Gorgeous view of school orchard behind property from deck. Sellers are requesting a 60 day close. Don't miss out.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Connie Harlan, Bawcom Real Estate at 775-753-6379</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>