Events on the Ottawa calendar

(OTTAWA, IL) Live events are lining up on the Ottawa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:

Reiki 1 Certification Class Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 221 W Etna Rd, Ottawa, IL

Reiki is simple and easy to learn. Everyone can learn Reiki. Once you have completed the class, you will be able to give Reiki to yourself or others.

Casey Carrino at Court Street Pub! Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Music event by Court Street Pub on Sunday, July 18 2021

Ear Candy Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 W Stevenson Rd, Ottawa, IL

Ear Candy at Shakers Ottawa, 121 W Stevenson Rd., Ottawa, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Jun 20 2021 at 12:00 am

Lucas Alexander live at the Tiki Bar Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 411 Great Loop E Dr, Ottawa, IL

Join us at The Tiki Bar from 7PM to 10PM as Lucas Alexander plays some of our favorites. The Tiki Bar will be serving up your favorite drinks. Lucas James, based out of Homer Glen Illinois started...

Wild Daisy at Ottawa CITP Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 E Lafayette St, Ottawa, IL

Artsopolis Network Members: Akron OH | Austin TX | Bainbridge Island WA | Birmingham AL | Boston MA | Cape Cod MA | Cincinnati OH | Cleveland OH | Colorado Springs CO | Columbia SC | DuPage County...