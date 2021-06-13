Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa, IL

Events on the Ottawa calendar

Posted by 
Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 8 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) Live events are lining up on the Ottawa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLo6e_0aT3ITid00

Reiki 1 Certification Class

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 221 W Etna Rd, Ottawa, IL

Reiki is simple and easy to learn. Everyone can learn Reiki. Once you have completed the class, you will be able to give Reiki to yourself or others.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IU2yd_0aT3ITid00

Casey Carrino at Court Street Pub!

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Music event by Court Street Pub on Sunday, July 18 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hU51y_0aT3ITid00

Ear Candy

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 W Stevenson Rd, Ottawa, IL

Ear Candy at Shakers Ottawa, 121 W Stevenson Rd., Ottawa, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Jun 20 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More

Lucas Alexander live at the Tiki Bar

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 411 Great Loop E Dr, Ottawa, IL

Join us at The Tiki Bar from 7PM to 10PM as Lucas Alexander plays some of our favorites. The Tiki Bar will be serving up your favorite drinks. Lucas James, based out of Homer Glen Illinois started...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkPua_0aT3ITid00

Wild Daisy at Ottawa CITP

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 E Lafayette St, Ottawa, IL

Artsopolis Network Members: Akron OH | Austin TX | Bainbridge Island WA | Birmingham AL | Boston MA | Cape Cod MA | Cincinnati OH | Cleveland OH | Colorado Springs CO | Columbia SC | DuPage County...

Learn More
Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa, IL
73
Followers
193
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Ottawa, IL
Government
City
Ottawa, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cincinnati#Sun Jun#Sun Jul 07#Court Street Pub#Il Ear Candy At#Shakers Ottawa#Il Join#The Tiki Bar#Il Artsopolis Network#Colorado Springs Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

Check out these Ottawa homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with open floor plan offering many quality upgrades. Brazilian hardwood floors in medium cherry finish creates
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

Check out these homes for sale in Ottawa now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Enjoy amazing panoramic views of the 32 acre Harbor and the Illinois River from your own rooftop patio. Cooking is a breeze with
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

Sun forecast for Ottawa — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(OTTAWA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ottawa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(OTTAWA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ottawa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

No experience necessary — Ottawa companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - ($75,000+) 2. Call Coordinators 3. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 4. Truck Driver CDL A - No Experience Needed! 5. Entry Level Jr. Project Manager 21-00120
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

A job on your schedule? These Ottawa positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Ottawa-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. PT Cleaner - URGENTLY HIRING!!; 2. Campground store clerk; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Outside Sales Representative; 5. Warehouse Worker 1st and 2nd Shift No Weekends!!; 6. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 7. Retail Sales Associate; 8. Earn up to $15/hour as a Papa Pal Caregiver; 9. Firefighter / Engineer; 10. Physicians - Princeton, IL;
Ottawa, ILPosted by
Ottawa Bulletin

Get hired! Job openings in and around Ottawa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ottawa: 1. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 2. Self-Motivated Sales Professional; 3. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Customer Service Experience Preferred; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,191 per week; 6. Operating Room Technician (OR Tech) Travel Allied - $37.38/Hour $1495/Weekly; 7. Logistics Supervisor; 8. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 9. Customer Service; 10. Production Operator;