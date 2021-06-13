East Liverpool events calendar

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Live events are lining up on the East Liverpool calendar.

Juneteenth Celebration Wellsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ohio Valley will be having it's first culture event..Juneteenth!! Juneteenth Celebration will be located in Wellsville, Ohio. The event is hosted by East Liverpool-Wellsville Charter of the NAACP...

TRX East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 45875 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, OH

Want to push your body like the Navy Seals do?

Try TRX Suspension Training, which uses body weight and gravity to make workouts more challenging. Heavy-duty adjustable straps are the basis of...

Chesterfest Music Festival 2021 Chester, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 375 W Carolina Ave, Chester, WV

Join us at Chesterfest for an amazing day of live Christian music, food vendors, and tons of games! Chesterfest takes place on August 7th, 2021 from 12pm to 8pm, at Chester City Park in Chester...

2nd annual Break The Silence Run East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Come join us in our second annual Break The Silence Run starting and ending at the elks lodge located in east Liverpool on august 7th! Registration begins at 10 am, first bike out at noon. $20 per...

East Liverpool Class Start East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 129 E 5th St, East Liverpool, OH

East Liverpool Class Start New Castle School of Trades - East Liverpool Campus will have a new class beginning. Our East Liverpool, OH Campus offers three comprehensive programs, Combination...