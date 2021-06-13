Cancel
East Liverpool, OH

East Liverpool events calendar

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 8 days ago

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Live events are lining up on the East Liverpool calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around East Liverpool:

Juneteenth Celebration

Wellsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ohio Valley will be having it's first culture event..Juneteenth!! Juneteenth Celebration will be located in Wellsville, Ohio. The event is hosted by East Liverpool-Wellsville Charter of the NAACP...

TRX

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 45875 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, OH

Want to push your body like the Navy Seals do?\nTry TRX Suspension Training, which uses body weight and gravity to make workouts more challenging. Heavy-duty adjustable straps are the basis of...

Chesterfest Music Festival 2021

Chester, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 375 W Carolina Ave, Chester, WV

Join us at Chesterfest for an amazing day of live Christian music, food vendors, and tons of games! Chesterfest takes place on August 7th, 2021 from 12pm to 8pm, at Chester City Park in Chester...

2nd annual Break The Silence Run

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Come join us in our second annual Break The Silence Run starting and ending at the elks lodge located in east Liverpool on august 7th! Registration begins at 10 am, first bike out at noon. $20 per...

East Liverpool Class Start

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 129 E 5th St, East Liverpool, OH

East Liverpool Class Start New Castle School of Trades - East Liverpool Campus will have a new class beginning. Our East Liverpool, OH Campus offers three comprehensive programs, Combination...

East Liverpool, OH
