Mechanicsville, MD

Coming soon: Mechanicsville events

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Live events are coming to Mechanicsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mechanicsville:

Relentless Youth Rally

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 27399 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

A fun, safe kick-off to summer for Southern Maryland teens

BASKET RAFFLE FOR LINDA KELLEY ANIMAL SHELTER

Charlotte Hall, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 30155 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD

THE SMALL BUSINESSES WITHIN THE COTTAGE BOUTIQUE IS CREATING BASKET'S TO HOST A BASKET RAFFLE FOR THE LINDA KELLEY ANIMAL SHELTER YOU CAN PURCHASE RAFFLE TICKETS AT THE REGISTER DAYS WE ARE OPEN...

Muddy Princess Maryland

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 27963 Budds Creek Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!

Green Manor Farm Tractor Pull

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Green Manor Farm is hosting a one day tractor pull for antique and open classes. Admission is $8 (12 and under free) and $15 per hook. Call Jeff Hayes at 301-861-7738 for tractor pull information...

Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival 2021

Benedict, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 6932 Serenity Farm Road, Benedict, MD 20612

Pick-your-own sunflowers, music, hay rides, tours, vendors! Food, beer and wine available for purchase. Supports the nonprofit work of FHC.

Mechanicsville, MD
ABOUT

With Mechanicsville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

