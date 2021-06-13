What’s up Crescent City: Local events calendar

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Crescent City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

Del Norte County Republican Party Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 290 I St, Crescent City, CA

Downtown Clean up Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 377 J St, Crescent City, CA

It takes a village! Come help your community spruce up our Downtown in time for our 4th of July Celebrations. We will meet in the parking lot with the Clock Tower on 3rd Street across from US...

Summer In-Person Interpretive Programs @ Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: Crescent City, CA

Join California State Park interpreters for weekly in-person interpretive programs happening within Del Norte Redwoods State Park. Weekly program schedules will be posted each Thursday and will...

Tall Trees of the Redwood Coast Tour (4 days) Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Northern California is home to the world's tallest and largest trees, the Coast Redwood. Come with us as we explore the the emerald shrouded mountains, rugged coastlines, and ancient forests of...

BEAT THE HEAT RETREAT 2021 Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

'BEAT THE HEAT RETREAT' in Crescent City Calif. The Guild is offering the opportunity to sew your own projects with a group of like-minded quilters, show your own projects and learn from other...