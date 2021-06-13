Live events coming up in Hillsborough

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Hillsborough is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hillsborough:

5th Annual Open House & Plant Swap

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1507 US HWY 70A East, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Join us for our 5th Annual Open House & Plant Swap. Learn how to create a butterfly habitat in your backyard and interact with butterflies.

Tom Magnuson at the OCHM "The Networks of Early North Carolina History Part 4--The Lasting Impacts of Carolina's First Settlers"

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 N Churton St, Hillsborough, NC

August 5 at 7PM FREE Event The Orange County Historical Museum and Tom Magnuson present ‘The Networks of Early North Carolina History’ as a four-part series. In this series,

Kids' Yoga at the Market with Monarch Movement Company

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:35 AM

Address: 144 E Margaret Ln, Hillsborough, NC

This class is a fun, engaging way for children to enjoy yoga and mindfulness practices. We may travel to the beach for palm tree pose and fish pose or perhaps to the mountains for ski pose and...

Salut Under the Smokestack

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 437 Dimmocks Mill Road, Suite 3, Hillsborough, NC 27278

There is much to celebrate and we invite you to SALUT UNDER THE SMOKESTACK at The Cloth Mill.

Concert at the Colonial (Love and Valor)

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 153 W King St, Hillsborough, NC

The Colonial Inn is proud to provide artists and concert goers a unique setting to experience their favorite local artists. As a partner of the downtown experience, it is exciting to join the...