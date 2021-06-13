Live events on the horizon in Brookhaven

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Brookhaven calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brookhaven area:

ServSafe Wesson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1084 Lake Rd, Wesson, MS

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: May 28, 2021 **** ALL STUDY MATERIALS PICKED UP BY THIS DATE. **** Call 601.643.8707 for registration instructions. Cost: $150.00 - Book, class, & test | $ 75.00 - Test only...

Brookhaven Farmers Market Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 4 - October, 2021Every Friday, 8am - 12pm Location: South Whitworth Avenue

Monticello Baptist Church Monticello, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 E Broad St, Monticello, MS

Religion event in Monticello, MS by Bros.4 on Sunday, June 27 2021

Trick or Treat Trot 5K & 1 Mile Kids Run Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Dress up in your favorite running costume and join us for this Halloween themed night time 5K in Brookhaven, MS! Trick or Treat Trot is part of the Ole Brook Run Series produced by Defining Moment...

Johnny Rowland live at Georgia Blue Brookhaven Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Johnny Rowland is back at Georgia Blue Brookhaven for a Saturday night of good food and great music so make sure to come on out for a good time.