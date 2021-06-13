Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, MS

Live events on the horizon in Brookhaven

Posted by 
Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 8 days ago

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Brookhaven calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brookhaven area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0Zda_0aT3ILu300

ServSafe

Wesson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1084 Lake Rd, Wesson, MS

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: May 28, 2021 **** ALL STUDY MATERIALS PICKED UP BY THIS DATE. **** Call 601.643.8707 for registration instructions. Cost: $150.00 - Book, class, & test | $ 75.00 - Test only...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NE3qK_0aT3ILu300

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 4 - October, 2021Every Friday, 8am - 12pm Location: South Whitworth Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSgDm_0aT3ILu300

Monticello Baptist Church

Monticello, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 E Broad St, Monticello, MS

Religion event in Monticello, MS by Bros.4 on Sunday, June 27 2021

Learn More

Trick or Treat Trot 5K & 1 Mile Kids Run

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Dress up in your favorite running costume and join us for this Halloween themed night time 5K in Brookhaven, MS! Trick or Treat Trot is part of the Ole Brook Run Series produced by Defining Moment...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTR49_0aT3ILu300

Johnny Rowland live at Georgia Blue Brookhaven

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Johnny Rowland is back at Georgia Blue Brookhaven for a Saturday night of good food and great music so make sure to come on out for a good time.

Learn More
Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
128
Followers
204
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Government
City
Monticello, MS
City
Wesson, MS
State
Georgia State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Brookhaven, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Good Food#Halloween#A Good Time#Ms Religion#Bros 4#Treat Trot#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Brookhaven, MSPosted by
Brookhaven News Beat

Wednesday has sun for Brookhaven — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brookhaven. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brookhaven, MSPosted by
Brookhaven News Beat

These houses are for sale in Brookhaven

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Brookhaven, MSPosted by
Brookhaven News Beat

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Brookhaven

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Brookhaven area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Brookhaven area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Chevron at Us-84 West. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Shell at 1454 Union St Ext Ne.
Brookhaven, MSPosted by
Brookhaven News Beat

House hunt Brookhaven: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Whether you are just starting out or running the rat race or ready to retire, this brick ranch awaits your family's arrival. With accommodating 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1479 sf , you will be pleasantly surprised as all has been freshly painted, new flooring, fixtures, range and brand new central heat and air installed. This low maintenance brick may very well be the one.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sydney Wilson, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> If you are looking for the perfect small country home, this is it!! Remodeled inside and out, with new flooring, updated kitchen and baths, paint, and split bedroom plan.. Enjoy the hilltop views from either the front porch or backyard deck., which is accessible from the private master bedroom suite. Storage is abundant in the three separate exterior buildings. Partially fenced yard, with a fenced area great for your dogs, cats, or even chickens!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elaine Brewer, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Come see this beautiful ranch house inside the city limits, and only minutes from everything on the boulevard. Located on a corner lot, this house features wonderful wood floors throughout most of the house, great natural lighting, and room for entertainment in the backyard. Atypical of most ranch houses, this one has a split floor plan that allows the adults to escape the chaos a four bedroom house can present. The nice sized fenced in backyard offers room for the kids to run and play. Also in the backyard, there is an in-ground pool that will be great for family and friends to escape the southern heat. Call for your own personal showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Zachary Smith, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nice large yard for kids to play. Home has beautiful hardwood flooring in some rooms.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mollie Howard, A Southern Heritage Realty, Inc. at 601-833-6322</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Brookhaven, MSPosted by
Brookhaven News Beat

Where's the cheapest gas in Brookhaven?

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brookhaven area offering savings of $0.68 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.33 at Chevron at Us-84 West, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.