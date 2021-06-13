Cancel
Athens, TX

Athens events coming up

Athens Journal
 8 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) Athens is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMFkB_0aT3IK1K00

Sam Johnston & Kelsey Abbott Duo

Athens, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 209 East Tyler Street, Athens, TX 75751

July 1st, 2021 at 7pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. BYOB. Food Truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNmWR_0aT3IK1K00

Fireworks at the Fisheries

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 5550 FM2495, Athens, TX

Fireworks at the Fisheries will be on the 4th of July 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJbxs_0aT3IK1K00

1st Annual Henderson County Republican Party Banquet - Postponed

Athens, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 Park Dr, Athens, TX 75751

As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, we have been forced to postpone our event once again. The Henderson County Republican Party first ever (Formerly Spring) Banquet will be rescheduled. Ignore the date information above. No date is currently set. Please stay tuned to this page for more details. If you have already purchased tickets, you may keep your tickets for the rescheduled event. If you wish to get a refund on tickets, please email hcrpspringbanquet@gmail.com.There will be a VIP Rece

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rG3AQ_0aT3IK1K00

Old School Block Party

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Event in Athens, TX by Old School Block Party on Saturday, June 19 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBcXu_0aT3IK1K00

Love Thy Neighbor — Sand Springs Baptist Church

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1008 Mill Run Rd, Athens, TX

Come join with us as we travel to different churches in our area and fellowship with one another. This is an exciting opportunity to meet other area churches and encourage one another as we...

Athens, TX
