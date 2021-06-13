Easton calendar: What's coming up

(EASTON, MD) Live events are lining up on the Easton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Easton:

Aaron Lewis, State Im In Tour Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 40 E Dover St, Easton, MD

Pepper Entertainment Presents Aaron Lewis at the Historic Avalon Theatre! Throughout his more than two-decade career, whether topping the charts as frontman of hard Rock heroes Staind, or his...

Magic: the Gathering - Modern Horizons II Pre-release Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 415A East Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601

Pre-release Sealed Tournament for the latest Magic: the Gathering set, Modern Horizons II

Carriage Tours of Easton Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Narrated Historic Horse Drawn Carriage Tours by Easton Carriage Tours, OPENING JUNE 2021! Soft Opening JUNE 10, 2021 Below are the dates carriage tours will be available from the public parking...

OIL PAINTING Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 106 South St, Easton, MD

June 25 (start date) – OIL PAINTING 101-Back to Painting Basics. 3-day workshop. 6/25-6/27. 10am-3pm. Academy Art Museum, Easton. www.academyartmuseum.org or 410-822-2787.



Frog's Fairway Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10142 Old Cordova Road, Easton, MD 21601

Join us on October 10, 2021 for a golf tournament at Hog Neck Golf Course in Easton, MD to benefit Women Supporting Women & Making Strides!