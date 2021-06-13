Cancel
Aberdeen, WA

Live events on the horizon in Aberdeen

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(ABERDEEN, WA) Aberdeen is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Aberdeen area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045eat_0aT3IGUQ00

Cat adoptions with East County TNR

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1143 E Wishkah St, Aberdeen, WA

June is National Adopt a Cat month! East County will be joining us with cats looking for their furrever homes and items for sale to raise money, From the Hart Studio will be here as well. We'll be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493JVb_0aT3IGUQ00

The Jam for Warren

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1712 S Boone St, Aberdeen, WA

Let's come together to do what Warren loved to do the most: jam with his friends. We will provide the PA system and drum set. We will also have 2 microphones with disposable covers. Bring your own...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDBbT_0aT3IGUQ00

Thursday Night Gaming: Smash Casuals

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1620 Edward P Smith Dr, Aberdeen, WA

Join the GHC Esports community for some friendlies in Smash Ultimate. We’ll be playing on stream in the Esports Center at Grays Harbor College, but you can play from home. With casting by GHC’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bf8VM_0aT3IGUQ00

Marvel Crisis Protocol Open Play

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 414 7th St, Hoquiam, WA

Marvel Crisis Protocol Open Play: That's right true believers, the time has come! Heroes and villains alike have been called to the Crisis Protocol initiative! Answer the call every Wednesday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fh9dp_0aT3IGUQ00

Huckle-Beary Homestead at the Aberdeen Sunday Farmers Market

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 105 W Heron St, Aberdeen, WA

Join us at the Aberdeen Sunday Farmers Market 10am to 3pm. Fairy Gardens, our freshly picked Organically Grown Vegetables & Herbs, Organic Plant Starts, Organic Skagit Valley Raw Honey, Rabbits...

Aberdeen, WA
ABOUT

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

