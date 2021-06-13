Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookings, SD

Brookings events coming up

Posted by 
Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 8 days ago

(BROOKINGS, SD) Brookings is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brookings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0Nu3_0aT3IFbh00

TikTok Hip Hop Summer Camp

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 165 Airport Ave, Brookings, SD

A fun-filled, age-appropriate dance camp! This 6 week camp will focus on various hip hop skills and dancers will learn a new TikTok dance routine each week (again, 100% age-appropriate)! Don't...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0299_0aT3IFbh00

Lake Campbell Triathlon

Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2180 Clubhouse Drive, Brookings, SD 57006

Combining paddling, biking, and running the 2021 Lake Campbell Triathlon is all that is distilled into one athletic event in the heart of SD

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckWTP_0aT3IFbh00

Prairie Repertory Theatre Presents: The Gin Game

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

This winner of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which originally starred Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn and was later revived with Julie Harris and Charles Durning, uses a card game as a metaphor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4Mds_0aT3IFbh00

The Price Is Right Live

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JGWC_0aT3IFbh00

The Fruit Truck Is Coming To Town!

Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 2421 6th Street, Brookings, SD 57006

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

Learn More
Brookings Journal

Brookings Journal

Brookings, SD
31
Followers
198
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings, SD
Government
City
Brookings, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Harris
Person
Jessica Tandy
Person
Charles Durning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Sun Jun#Sun Oct 10#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Biking
Related