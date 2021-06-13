Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

Alexandria calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 8 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexandria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7Qp6_0aT3IEiy00

Saturday Grape Stomping Team

Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Road 34 Northwest, Alexandria, MN 56308

Saturday Grape Stomping on September 18th! Each time slot can have up to 8 teams. Pick the available time that your team would like to stomp

Learn More

Cochren & Co.

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4005 Dakota St, Alexandria, MN

Enjoy a night of worship with Cochren & Co! With hit singles “Church (Take Me Back)” and “One Day,” Cochren & Co brings passion for the church into their music. In 2020, Cochren & Co. was...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Kulo_0aT3IEiy00

Youth Day

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6533 County Rd 87, Alexandria, MN

The Youth Outdoor Activity Day is a free family friendly event intended to provide youth a fun environment in which to learn about outdoor recreation. The event includes trap shooting, archery...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBgoW_0aT3IEiy00

Outdoor Yoga Class — Carlos Creek Winery

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Rd 34 NW, Alexandria, MN

Join us for our outdoor yoga vinyasa class. A one hour class finished up with a glass of wine or beer from Carlos Creek Winery or 22 Northmen Brewing Co. Official Winery of Minnesota Fun!

Learn More

Grape Stomp!!

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Rd 34 NW, Alexandria, MN

Our annual Grape Stomp Festival including 4 stages of live music, over 150 food & craft vendors + WINE & BEER! Visit the Grape Stomp website for more information and updates!

Learn More
Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
60
Followers
207
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#County Road#Sun Jun#Cochren Co#Northmen Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Archery
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

Diesel lookout: $0.20 savings at cheapest Alexandria station

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Alexandria, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Alexandria area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 1424 Broadway Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3181 Evergreen Ln Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29.
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Alexandria

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alexandria: 1. DOMINO'S DRIVERS EARN UP TO $27/hr DURING PEAK TIMES!; 2. CDL A Company Driver, Local, Dry Van; 3. OBGYN - Vacation destination - 1:6 call - robotic surgery - DaVinci - $400K; 4. Night Customer Service; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $23/Hour - $2,000 Sign-On Bonus; 6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Cabinet Shop Team Member; 8. HVAC Technician; 9. OBGYN - Vacation destination - 1:6 call - robotic surgery - DaVinci - $400K; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $65,000/Year - $2,000 Sign-On;