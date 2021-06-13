Alexandria calendar: What's coming up

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexandria:

Saturday Grape Stomping Team Alexandria, MN

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Road 34 Northwest, Alexandria, MN 56308

Saturday Grape Stomping on September 18th! Each time slot can have up to 8 teams. Pick the available time that your team would like to stomp

Cochren & Co. Alexandria, MN

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4005 Dakota St, Alexandria, MN

Enjoy a night of worship with Cochren & Co! With hit singles “Church (Take Me Back)” and “One Day,” Cochren & Co brings passion for the church into their music. In 2020, Cochren & Co. was...

Youth Day Alexandria, MN

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6533 County Rd 87, Alexandria, MN

The Youth Outdoor Activity Day is a free family friendly event intended to provide youth a fun environment in which to learn about outdoor recreation. The event includes trap shooting, archery...

Outdoor Yoga Class — Carlos Creek Winery Alexandria, MN

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Rd 34 NW, Alexandria, MN

Join us for our outdoor yoga vinyasa class. A one hour class finished up with a glass of wine or beer from Carlos Creek Winery or 22 Northmen Brewing Co. Official Winery of Minnesota Fun!

Grape Stomp!! Alexandria, MN

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Rd 34 NW, Alexandria, MN

Our annual Grape Stomp Festival including 4 stages of live music, over 150 food & craft vendors + WINE & BEER! Visit the Grape Stomp website for more information and updates!